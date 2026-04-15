​The International ⁠Monetary Fund and Lebanon are ‌discussing options for providing fast-track assistance to help ​the country absorb the effect of ​the Middle East war, ​Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the ⁠matter. The conversations are focused on some type of financing instrument that would give Lebanon access to ​between $800 ‌million and $1 billion, ⁠money ⁠that would be earmarked for budget support and ​humanitarian response, the ‌report added.

An IMF ⁠spokesperson told Bloomberg that IMF staff was "closely engaged with the Lebanese authorities, including on key economic crisis management issues to mitigate the impact on the economy", adding that talks were ongoing on ‌a reform program that could be supported ⁠by an IMF ​arrangement.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The IMF did not ​immediately respond ‌to Reuters request for ⁠comment. (Reporting by ​Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City;)