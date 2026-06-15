AMMAN — The Higher Steering Committee for Fils Al Reef approved electricity connectivity for 199 homes and sites for May, with a total cost of JD1.053 million.

The approved lists include regular network connections and solar cell systems, according to Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, who chaired the committee meeting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Kharabsheh said that the committee approved a package of projects and sites to be funded through Fils Al Reef, a fee added to each kilowatt a household uses, including residential gatherings and various economic activities, adding that the decision comes under recent amendments to the electricity delivery criteria.

Director of the Electricity and Rural Electrification Directorate at the Ministry of Energy Hisham Momani said that the decisions covered residential homes outside village boundaries with a total cost of JD343,000.

Momani added that the decisions included supporting underprivileged and low-income families living within village boundaries in electricity companies' concession areas, with a total cost of JD3,000.

The support list also covered livestock projects outside village boundaries, including poultry, cattle, sheep, and fish farms, with a total cost of JD88,000 to boost the agricultural sector.

Momani pointed out that Fils Al Reef contributed JD168,000 to support farms with artesian wells outside village boundaries to achieve food security.

It also provided JD397,000 to support productive, industrial, investment, tourism, and economic projects, provided they create jobs for local Jordanians, he added.

The programme contributed JD30,000 to connect electricity for government sectors, as well as agricultural and charitable cooperative societies, the director said, adding that Fils Al Reef also allocated JD20,000 to light roads leading to cemeteries.

Momani said that the committee approved installing an isolated solar cell system for one underprivileged home outside village boundaries, located far from the regular electrical network, at a cost of JD4,000.

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