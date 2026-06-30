Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a force in the Islamic finance industry, Bank Nizwa, the most-trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, participated as a Bronze Sponsor at the Global Islamic Finance Summit 2026, which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Bringing together influential industry leaders, regulators, government representatives, investors, and Islamic finance specialists from across international markets, the summit served as a key platform for shaping the future direction of Islamic finance and fostering collaboration across the global financial ecosystem.

Commenting on the bank’s participation, Mr. Tariq Atiq, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa said, “As the Islamic finance industry navigates evolving regulatory frameworks, increasing demand for innovative financing solutions, and the need for enhanced market connectivity, collaboration among stakeholders has never been more important. The Global Islamic Finance Summit provides a valuable platform for these conversations, bringing together the collective expertise needed to drive the industry forward. At Bank Nizwa, we are honoured to contribute to this dialogue, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, and the development of Sharia-compliant financial solutions, while representing Oman’s growing influence in the international Islamic finance landscape.”

As part of the event’s thought leadership agenda, Mr. Muhammad Ahsan, Senior Head of Treasury & Global Markets, Investment Banking & International Business at Bank Nizwa, joined two distinguished panel discussions: ‘Sukuk vs Islamic Finance: Choosing the Right Instrument’ and ‘Investor Appetite Allocation: Is Sukuk still a diversification play or now a portfolio necessity’.

During these sessions, Mr. Ahsan shared expert perspectives on the evolving Islamic financing landscape, outlining the strategic advantages of Sukuk relative to traditional Islamic corporate financing based on a company's capital structure and balance sheet requirements, and critical need for global consensus over acceptable structures. Furthermore, he addressed shifting global investor dynamics, highlighting how Sukuk has transitioned from a mere diversification tool into an essential, mainstream portfolio asset class due to its resilience, lower default history and competitive risk-adjusted returns amid changing market dynamics.