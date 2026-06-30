A framework agreement was signed between a consortium led by EDF power solutions, ONEIC, TAKHZEEN, GUE and the Government of Oman, represented by Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation to develop the 2,000-megawatts (MW) Jabal Abyad Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) Project that would become the largest hydro plant in the Middle East, providing long-term energy storage to strengthen Oman’s power system.

A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed by a consortium led by EDF power solutions, in partnership with ONEIC and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) to finance, build and operate the 500 MW Al Kamil Solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP) alongside Oman Power and Water Procurement Company.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, EDF power solutions and Synergy Investments, positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a regional hub for artificial intelligence, advanced computing and cloud services in support of Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate's economic diversification objectives.

Paris – During the official visit of a high-level delegation from the Sultanate of Oman to France, three strategic agreements were signed in Paris in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, and His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

The agreements mark a significant milestone in the strengthening of economic growth and energy cooperation between Oman and France, while supporting Oman’s ambitious energy transition agenda, and long-term sustainable development objectives.

The 2,000 MW Jabal Abyad PHES Project, to be developed in partnership with EDF power solutions, Oman National Engineering and Investment Co (ONEIC), TAKHZEEN Oman and Green Universe Enterprise (GUE) alongside Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), would be the largest pumped hydro energy storage project in the Middle East. Located in the vicinity of the Wadi Dayqah Dam, the project will provide long term energy storage capacity, playing a critical role in enhancing grid stability and enabling higher penetration of renewable energy sources across Oman.

Beyond its contribution to the power sector, the project is expected to generate substantial in-country value through local procurement, job creation and support for Oman’s construction industry and SMEs.

The 500 MW Al Kamil Solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP) will be financed, built and operated by a consortium comprising EDF power solutions, ONEIC and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) alongside Oman Power and Water Procurement Company. The project represents another important step towards increasing the share of renewable energy in Oman’s electricity mix and supporting the country’s growing demand for reliable, affordable and clean electricity.

In parallel, the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, EDF power solutions and Synergy Investments signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on the development of a 1,000 MW sustainable digital infrastructure platform supporting the positioning of the Sultanate of Oman as a regional strategic hub for artificial intelligence, advanced computing and cloud services.

Béatrice Buffon, Chief Executive Officer of EDF power solutions, said: “Today’s signing reflects the strength of the strategic relationship between France and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as our shared ambition to accelerate the energy transition. By combining large-scale renewable generation with advanced energy storage solutions, EDF power solutions is proud to bring its industrial expertise to the development of a more resilient, sustainable and secure energy system for Oman. These projects will support the country’s long-term energy objectives while creating lasting economic and social value for future generations.”

Commenting on the signing, Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of Nama PWP, stated:

“Al Kamil Solar IPP is a key addition to Oman’s clean energy portfolio, advancing Nama Power and Water Procurement commitment to delivering reliable, competitive, and low-carbon power. The project strengthens private sector participation, enhances Sultanate of Oman’s investment attractiveness, and reinforces the role of renewable energy in supporting sustainable economic development and environmental responsibility.”

Kumail Said, Acting Chief Executive Officer of OQAE said: ““The 500 MW Al Kamil Solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP) builds on a series of solar, wind, and energy storage projects developed by OQAE, demonstrating our continued commitment to advancing Oman’s energy transition as the National Champion for Renewable Energy. This Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) represent another important step in translating Oman’s clean energy ambitions into tangible projects that strengthen energy security, accelerate economic diversification, and create long-term national value. At OQ Alternative Energy, we believe the energy transition is built on strong partnerships, shared expertise, and a long-term commitment to sustainable development. We remain dedicated to supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by delivering world-class renewable energy infrastructure that reinforces Oman’s position as a regional leader in the global energy transition”.

These agreements further strengthen the long-standing partnership between EDF and Oman’s energy sector stakeholders. Leveraging decades of international expertise in renewable energy, energy storage and integrated infrastructure development, EDF power solutions continues to support the Sultanate of Oman in delivering reliable, low-carbon energy solutions. Al Kamil Solar PV IPP is the third renewables project for EDF power solutions in Oman after the Manah1 Solar PV IPP – 500MW and the JBB Wind IPP – 120MW.

In addition, the agreements establish the framework for detailed technical studies, project development activities, and continued collaboration among all parties to advance the projects towards implementation. They reflect a shared commitment to supporting Oman’s clean energy transition while contributing to the Sultanate’s economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth objectives under Oman Vision 2040.

About Nama Power and Water Procurement

Nama Power and Water Procurement Company is the procurer of all electricity and desalinated water projects in the Sultanate of Oman, currently contracting with around 11 desalination plants and 15 power plants. The company is also developing a range of renewable energy projects using solar and wind energy to achieve the targets of Vision Oman 2040 and achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by around 2050.

Contacts

For more information please visit: www.omanpwp.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/opwp , Instagram and x: omanpwp

About EDF power solutions

EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates renewable and low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power and electricity transmission solutions.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF power solutions deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In 25 countries, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

EDF power solutions operates 31GW of gross installed power capacity worldwide. Leveraging on its technological and commercial skills as well as local knowledge, EDF power solutions develops innovative offers, to support the move towards decarbonisation and develop more efficient electrical systems.

EDF power solutions offer a large range of technologies to produce low carbon electricity (wind power, solar, hydraulics, biomass), increase power system flexibility (battery storage, PSP, low carbon thermal hybrid solution etc.) and to reduce its customers’ carbon footprint (electrical mobility, hydrogen, off-grid solutions, mini-grids, etc.).

Contacts:

For more information: www.edf-powersolutions.com & www.uae.edf.com

Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edfmiddleeast

For media enquiries, please contact: alexandra.taleva@edf-power.com

About OQAE

OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), a subsidiary of OQ, is the Sultanate of Oman’s National Champion for Renewable Energy. Established in 2020, OQAE leads the country’s clean energy transition in line with Oman Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050. Its business activities are focused on a series of initiatives in the field of energy transition and cover large-scale solar and wind projects, green hydrogen and ammonia development, energy efficiency and industrial decarbonisation. OQAE ensures long-term value creation, energy security, and sustainable growth contributing to Oman’s journey towards green energy and innovation.

About Synergy Investments

Synergy Investments is a multifaceted Omani investment group operating across the energy, logistics and technology sectors, and home to a family of specialist companies pioneering the Sultanate’s transition to a diversified, sustainable economy. Through a distinctive combination of technical capability and strategic partnerships, the Group delivers landmark initiatives across Oman and the wider region, from energy and infrastructure EPC contracting and sustainable data centers to electric mobility, environmental services and advanced fabrication. In particular, Synergy Investments has developed the largest data center in Oman, with 200MW computing power and 350 M USD jointly deployed so far, and continues to develop powered digital infrastructure platforms through its participation in Peak Power Technologies.