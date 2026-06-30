Dubai, UAE: Imtiaz Developments, the award-winning real estate developer with a portfolio exceeding Dh15 billion and more than 22 developments on Dubai Islands, has celebrated the groundbreaking of Sea Cliff by Imtiaz, a premium waterfront residential development valued at Dh600 million, further strengthening its presence across one of Dubai's fastest-growing waterfront destinations.

The groundbreaking marks another significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to Dubai Islands, one of Dubai's fastest-evolving waterfront destinations. The ceremony was attended by Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, alongside members of the company's executive leadership team, celebrating the commencement of construction for the landmark project.

Speaking on the occasion, Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, said:

"Our vision has always been to identify destinations with long-term potential before they become mainstream. Dubai Islands represents exactly that opportunity. We believed in its future from the very beginning and invested with conviction. Today, our growing portfolio reflects that confidence, and the groundbreaking of Sea Cliff Residence is another step in our long-term commitment to shaping this remarkable waterfront destination. We are proud to have delivered the first residential project on Dubai Islands and equally proud to continue contributing to its evolution through developments that continue to raise the benchmark for luxury waterfront living."

Sea Cliff Residence marks the company's newest prime luxury project on Dubai Islands, reinforcing its position as one of the earliest private developers to invest in the destination. Since entering the market at an early stage, Imtiaz has steadily expanded its presence in line with Dubai's long-term vision for sustainable waterfront communities under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

This milestone builds on a strong track record across Dubai Islands, including the successful handover of Beach Walk by Imtiaz, the first completed and handed-over residential development on the islands, and the record-breaking launch of RAW District by Imtiaz, which achieved a Dh2 billion sell-out on launch day, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the company's developments.

With one of the most extensive private development portfolios on Dubai Islands, Imtiaz continues to play a leading role in shaping one of Dubai's most anticipated waterfront destinations through timely delivery, thoughtful design and long-term investment.

Sea Cliff Residence by Imtiaz

The project offers a vibrant waterfront community on Dubai Islands, featuring a curated collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, along with exclusive four-bedroom duplex homes. Designed for refined coastal living, the development combines contemporary architecture with spacious layouts and elegant interiors.

Scheduled for handover in Q1 2028, Sea Cliff features interiors curated with world-renowned brands including Hermès, Villeroy & Boch and Miele, bringing together exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials and timeless design.

Renowned for its signature lifestyle amenities, Imtiaz Developments brings the same elevated approach to Sea Cliff. Residents will have access to a curated collection of leisure and wellness spaces, including an infinity swimming pool, open-to-sky garden seating, outdoor cinema, pavilion clubhouse, outdoor gym and yoga zone, creating a lifestyle centred around wellness, leisure and community.

As Dubai Islands continues to evolve into a world-class residential, hospitality, and leisure hub, Imtiaz Developments remains at the forefront of its transformation, setting new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and timely delivery while helping define the future of luxury waterfront living in Dubai.

About Imtiaz Developments: Founded in 1993, Imtiaz Developments is one of Dubai's most established design-led real estate developers -with over 40 projects, 2,000+ residential units delivered, and a total development value exceeding AED 10 billion. With fully integrated in-house capabilities spanning Design, Interior Design, Joinery, Aluminium Works, and Construction, Imtiaz builds across Dubai's most significant corridors and is guided by a single conviction.