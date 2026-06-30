Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Global Water Organization (GWO) hosted the Heads of Delegation from its eight founding Member States at the Saudi Water Week, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from June 28 to July 2.

Representatives from Greece, Kuwait, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Spain met at the Ritz‑Carlton Jeddah to review progress over the past year, since the signing of the GWO Charter in Riyadh in May 2025, to align on priorities and preparations for GWO’s first General Assembly. Delegations from non‑member states, United Nations agencies, multilateral development banks, and international and regional organizations also attended the meeting, reflecting the growing interest in GWO’s mandate.

During the meeting, GWO’s founding team presented an overview of progress to date, including the approval of the organization’s governance model, bylaws, financial and administrative regulations, and its four‑year strategy – which is built around four pillars: research and innovation, data and insights, policy and governance, and financing and funding.

The organization also highlighted its participation in key international water convenings in Dakar, Madrid, Dushanbe, and Jeddah, alongside engagements with stakeholders. These efforts have contributed to raising awareness of GWO’s role as a facilitator and platform for cooperation as momentum toward the first General Assembly continues to build.

GWO’s founding team remarked: “This meeting reflects the collective commitment of our Member States to shaping a stronger, more coordinated global water sector. Over the past year, we have worked closely with countries and partners to lay the foundations of GWO, and we look forward to advancing the next phase together.”

The meeting concluded with interventions from the founding Member States, underscoring their shared commitment to supporting GWO’s development and strengthening cooperation across the water sector.

As the first global intergovernmental organization dedicated solely to water, GWO was established in September 2023 to help unify fragmented efforts across the sector, promote collaboration, and support countries in strengthening water governance, innovation, financing, and knowledge exchange.

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