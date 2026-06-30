QuantumBe, a UAE-based wellbeing-in-education organisation, together with Wellcube.life, the world’s first integrated urban wellness ecosystem, co-hosted The Space To Be, an exclusive, invitation-only afternoon designed to advance the conversation on educator wellbeing across the UAE and the wider GCC.

The event, held at Wellcube.life’s flagship facility in Tranquil Wellness Tower, Jumeirah Village Triangle, brought together school leaders, university faculty, positive psychology experts, and workplace wellbeing and healthcare practitioners for a programme of expert panel discussions, interactive sessions, and restorative experiences.

A First-of-Its-Kind Setting

Wellcube.life is the region’s first and largest integrated urban wellness lifestyle and hospitality brand, purpose-built to integrate wellbeing into everyday living seamlessly. Rather than being a hotel, clinic, or temporary retreat, Wellcube.life creates a connected wellness ecosystem where hospitality, healthcare, lifestyle, and community converge.

Its flagship destination, Tranquil Wellness Tower, is the region's largest fully integrated residential wellness facility, bringing together wellness hospitality, the proprietary Discovery 360 clinical assessment, advanced diagnostics, precision nutrition, cutting-edge therapies and treatments, movement sciences, energy medicine, preventive healthcare, recovery, longevity, and community all under one roof in the heart of Dubai.

Founded on a bold vision to redefine urban wellbeing, Wellcube.life is led by Sparsh R. Jain, CEO; Shruti Aggarwal, Managing Director; and Siraj Nawas, Chief Product Officer. The brand operates through four interconnected pillars - WellHome, WellHeal, WellFood, and WellComm - creating a seamless continuum of hospitality, healthcare, nutrition, and community.

Supported by DHA-licensed clinical expertise and evidence-based practices, Wellcube.life integrates wellness indoor living spaces, modern medicine, ancient wellness wisdom, movement sciences, innovative wellness technologies, and precision nutrition to deliver deeply personalised health experiences that empower individuals to prevent disease, recover, optimise performance, and live longer, healthier lives.

Guests can experience Wellcube.life through wellness lifestyle stays, curated day passes, designed wellness experiences, personalised wellness packages, immersive retreats, training and classes, community events, and clinically guided health programs - all seamlessly integrated with comprehensive assessments, precision clinical care, advanced therapies, movement sciences, biohacking, and WellFood nutrition to support preventive health, recovery, performance, and longevity.

For QuantumBe, Wellcube.life was a natural co-host for the event. Both organisations share a belief that wellbeing should move beyond reactive interventions towards proactive, evidence-informed support embedded in everyday life. While QuantumBe champions wellbeing across education, Wellcube.life provides the integrated environment where science-backed healthcare, recovery, movement, nutrition and community come together, making it an ideal setting for conversations about helping people truly flourish.

About QuantumBe

QuantumBe was founded on a straightforward premise: educators need support, too. QuantumBe supports individuals, teams and organisations to flourish through evidence-informed approaches rooted in education, positive psychology, coaching and holistic wellbeing.

The Space To Be was the first signature public event for the QuantumBe co-founding team:

Laura Wojciechowski, Brand Architect, leads branding and communications.

Jane Elizabeth, Wellbeing Architect, specialises in meditation and emotional regulation.

Joyceloy Kyompire - Wellbeing Architect- specialises in leadership coaching and behavioural awareness.

Deniece Wheeler, Wellbeing Architect, brings expertise in positive psychology, yoga, and meditation.

The Panel: Leading Voices in Wellbeing, Positive Psychology and Education

Moderated by Joyceloy Kyompire, the panel convened five leading practitioners and academics whose collective experience spans school leadership, positive education, higher education, workplace wellbeing and clinical psychology:

Dr Louise Lambert - Director of Happiness Policy and Programs, Happiness Matters; Editor, Middle East Journal of Positive Psychology.

Katrina Mankani - Director of Positive Education, Fortes Education.

Sparsh R. Jain - Co-Founder and CEO, Wellcube. life.

Sajid Gulzar - Principal, King’s School Al Barsha.

Elizabeth Hewitt - Head of Health and Wellness, Rashid Latifa School.

Noshaba Anbreen - Assistant Professor of Education, University of Birmingham Dubai.

The Discussion: What Does It Mean to Truly Flourish?

The panel discussion explored a rich set of themes across several areas, with representation from schools, higher education, workplace wellbeing, positive psychology, inclusion and school leadership ensuring a genuinely cross-sector perspective. Topics covered included what flourishing organisations look and feel like in practice; the greatest wellbeing challenges facing educators and workplace professionals today; and the evidence linking wellbeing, engagement and performance.

The conversation drew on the PERMA model - Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning and Accomplishment as a practical framework for flourishing in educational and workplace settings. Panellists also examined strengths-based cultures, exploring how organisations can shift attention from what is not working to what is, creating conditions where people consistently do what gives them energy. Sustainable performance and the risk of burnout were addressed directly, with the panel probing how high-performance environments can be built without driving exhaustion.

Further themes included the drivers of workplace wellbeing beyond programmes and initiatives, the role of physical environment in supporting human performance, and the conditions that create genuine psychological safety - environments where people feel able to contribute, take risks, ask for help and show up fully. The session closed with each panellist offering a concrete commitment they would ask every leader in the room to make ahead of the coming academic year.

An Afternoon of Conversation, Restoration and Connection

The event opened at 2:00pm with networking and welcome refreshments, giving attendees the opportunity to connect ahead of the formal programme. The panel discussion ran from 2:45pm to 3:30pm, with Joyceloy Kyompire guiding the conversation through its thematic areas. Q

Following a transition break, guests chose between two parallel breakout sessions. In the Dining Hall, Dr Vas, Medical Director led an expert session on positive mental health through the gut-brain axis. In the Yoga Hall, Deniece Wheeler and Joyceloy Kyompire facilitated a session on Developing the HERO Within - grounded in Psychological Capital (PsyCap) and the four qualities of Hope, Efficacy, Resilience and Optimism. A second session, Release and Create, then brought guests together for guided gentle movement, breathwork and meditation led by Deniece Wheeler and Jane Elizabeth.

The afternoon concluded with a guided tour of Wellcube.life’s world-class facilities, giving education leaders a first-hand experience of what a truly integrated wellness environment looks like, followed by closing reflections and a prize-giving ceremony.