Manama, Bahrain – Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 22nd March 2026, and the maturity date is 20th September 2026.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.24% compared to 4.98% of the previous issue on 22nd February 2026.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.417%, with the lowest accepted price being 97.318%.

This is issue No. 2113 (ISIN BH000VY53L21) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.