Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group has partnered with Zoud – The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative to advance financial literacy and support more informed financial decision-making among young people. The collaboration was announced through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a launch event at the ADX’s trading hall on Monday and will support educational and awareness initiatives held alongside Global Money Week 2026.

Global Money Week is an annual campaign supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that promotes the importance of financial education for young people. Taking place from 11 to 15 May under the theme “Smart Money Talks,” the campaign encourages open conversations around money management, saving, investing, and financial planning. This year’s initiative builds on the success of the 2025 UAE edition, which reached nearly 150,000 individuals nationwide.

The launch event began with a bell-ringing ceremony and welcomed 60 students for a practical introduction to investing and capital markets. Students were introduced to the ADX’s virtual trading platform, a tool designed to simulate real market conditions in a controlled, risk-free environment. The experience allowed participants to test investment strategies, better understand how trading works, and build practical knowledge of financial markets in an engaging and educational setting.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “At the ADX, we believe financial literacy is essential to building long-term financial resilience and encouraging responsible participation in capital markets. Through this partnership with Zoud, we are providing young people with practical knowledge and real-world exposure that can help them make informed financial decisions with confidence.”

H.E. Mohanna Obaid Almheiri, Chairman of Zoud – The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, said: “At Zoud, we believe financial wellbeing begins with confidence, awareness, and access to the right learning experiences. Through Global Money Week UAE, and in partnership with the ADX, we are creating opportunities for young people to engage with financial concepts in practical and meaningful ways, helping them build the skills needed to make informed decisions for their future.”

The partnership will focus on developing educational programs, workshops, and outreach initiatives across the UAE to promote financial awareness and responsible money management. It also expands the ADX’s existing work in financial inclusion and investor education through community engagements and collaborations, including partnerships with academic institutions such as Liwa University and the launch of the ADX’s Market Intelligence Lab.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae

About Zoud – The Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative

The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, Zoud, was established in 2024, to advance a national vision of empowering individuals and families with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to build financial confidence and strengthen economic resilience across society.

Through an integrated ecosystem of educational programs, community-based solutions, innovative digital tools, and strategic partnerships, Zoud works to promote responsible financial decision making and contribute to a financially aware society capable of supporting a more stable and prosperous future.

For more information, please contact:

Aldana Mohamed

Partnerships Manager

Zoud – The Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative

Email: aldana.mohamed@zoud.ae