Muscat, Oman – International Heavy Equipment (IHE), in collaboration with Sayarti, inaugurated their new joint branch in Duqm during a ceremony held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Bader bin Nasser Al Farsi, Wali of Duqm. The event brought together several officials, representatives from the public and private sectors, key stakeholders, and business partners.

The opening marks an important milestone in the continued growth of both organisations and reflects their shared commitment to strengthening their footprint across the Sultanate. Strategically located in Duqm, one of Oman’s fastest-growing economic and industrial hubs, the new branch is positioned to meet increasing demand for reliable automotive and heavy equipment solutions while enhancing accessibility and service capabilities for customers in the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Sohraab Hasnain, General Manager of IHE & Sayarti, said: “The opening of our joint branch in Duqm represents more than an expansion of our physical presence; it reflects our continued commitment to investing in regions that are playing an increasingly important role in Oman’s economic development. Duqm has emerged as a strategic destination with significant growth potential across the industrial, logistics, construction, and infrastructure sectors, creating opportunities for businesses and communities alike. As customer needs continue to evolve, it is essential that we strengthen our accessibility and ensure direct access to trusted solutions, quality products, and reliable support.

“At IHE, our focus extends beyond delivering products and services. We strive to build long-term relationships that create value and support our customers’ ambitions at every stage of their journey. Through this collaboration with Sayarti, we are combining complementary strengths to provide a seamless customer experience and enhance our ability to serve a rapidly developing market. We look forward to contributing to Duqm’s continued growth and supporting the wider development of the Sultanate through solutions that drive operational excellence and sustainable progress.”

As Duqm continues to attract major investments and large-scale infrastructure and industrial developments, demand for dependable mobility and equipment solutions continues to grow. Through this expansion, IHE and Sayarti will offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services tailored to the needs of businesses, contractors, fleet operators, and individual customers, supported by responsive after-sales services and customer-centric solutions.

The new branch reinforces both companies’ long-term commitment to remaining close to customers and building stronger connections with the communities and industries they serve. By expanding into key growth markets, IHE and Sayarti continue to align their operations with Oman’s broader economic ambitions and the development of strategic sectors that are shaping the country’s future.

The inauguration reflects both companies’ confidence in Duqm’s future growth prospects and their shared ambition to support the region’s expanding business landscape. With enhanced accessibility and service capabilities, the new branch is expected to play an important role in supporting customers while contributing to the continued advancement of Oman’s industrial and economic ecosystem.

About IHE

International Heavy Equipment (IHE), a part of The Zubair Corporation, brings more than four decades of market experience, a diverse portfolio of leading heavy and light equipment brands, and a strong nationwide service network. Over the years, the company has earned a trusted reputation across the logistics, construction, oil and gas, and infrastructure sectors, playing a key role in advancing commercial mobility and supporting major development projects across the Sultanate.

For more information, please contact:

Mohga Eldawi

CRM & Marketing Manager

International Heavy Equipment

mohga@ihe-oman.com

www.zubaircorp.com