Muscat: Reaffirming its position as ‘Partner in Excellence’, ahlibank once again extended its strategic support to the SME sector through its sponsorship of ‘The Local” SME Exhibition, held from 21–24 May at Mall of Oman. The initiative reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts to empower local small and medium enterprises by supporting impactful platforms that foster business growth. It also underscores ahlibank’s long-term commitment to supporting economic diversification and strengthening Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, in line with the national priorities outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The Local SME Exhibition brought together a diverse array of homegrown businesses in a vibrant showcase featuring traditional handicrafts, clothing, jewelry, handmade products, artwork, and cosmetics. The exhibition provided local entrepreneurs with a valuable platform to engage directly with the public, strengthen brand visibility, and expand their customer base. Through its support for the event, ahlibank reaffirmed its commitment to meaningful community engagement and its continued efforts to foster collaboration, enhance market access, and create sustainable growth opportunities for SMEs across the Sultanate.

ahlibank has an established legacy of championing SME development, providing businesses with valuable opportunities to build long-term business sustainability. Among its notable initiatives is the bank’s annual Ramadan Souq, which brings together a wide range of SMEs and serves as a strategic platform to empower Omani entrepreneurs and support business development. Notably, ahlibank recently signed a cooperation agreement with the SME Development Authority ‘Riyada’ as part of a joint program designed to unify public and private sector efforts in empowering entrepreneurs through comprehensive financial and non-financial solutions that support business growth, scalability, and long-term success.

Through its continued backing for local platforms and initiatives, ahlibank goes beyond the delivery of innovative banking solutions, to play an active role in empowering local businesses, nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, and contributing to the development of a more diversified and resilient economy. Through these efforts, ahlibank drives the Sultanate of Oman’s long-term sustainable growth and economic progress.