Amman, Jordan – Akamas Automotive, the sole dealer and exclusive distributor of EXEED vehicles in Jordan, announced the opening of its second location, which will serve as the main showroom for EXEED and its sub-brand, EXLANTIX, in the Kingdom. Strategically located on Mecca Street in Amman, the new facility builds on the success of the first EXEED showroom in Abdali.

The opening is part of the company’s expansion strategy, aimed at strengthening the presence of both brands and meeting the growing demand for their models in Jordan. Through this step, Akamas seeks to offer customers a more integrated, accessible, and distinctive journey that exceeds expectations and reflects the global standards of the Chinese automotive brands.

This milestone builds on the strategic partnership between Akamas Automotive, a subsidiary of FBB Holding LLC, and the EXEED and EXLANTIX brands. Established in the last quarter of 2025, the partnership aims to bring the EXEED and EXLANTIX experience to the Jordanian market while supporting the shift toward smart and sustainable mobility.

Through its new location, Akamas presents EXEED and EXLANTIX in one of the largest, most modern, and technologically sophisticated automotive spaces on Mecca Street. The facility enables visitors to discover the latest models in an interactive environment and experience them through test drives. It also includes a fully equipped service center offering comprehensive after-sales support, from routine maintenance to genuine spare parts, delivered with speed and professionalism.

The new location showcases a wide range of EXEED and EXLANTIX models that combine elegant design with smart technology, developed using the latest Chinese manufacturing innovations and tailored to meet European and Gulf specifications. The lineup delivers strong performance, high standards of quality and safety, and integrated driver assistance features. It spans fuel-efficient SUVs, Plug in hybrid Phev models, electric vehicles (EVs), and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs).

Featured models include the RX, VX, and LX, gasoline-powered SUVs that combine comfort, intelligent features, and strong road performance. Also on display is the plug-in hybrid RX SUV, offering a driving range of up to 1,300 kilometers and powerful acceleration. In addition, the showroom features electric models built on extended-range systems, catering to customers seeking efficiency and sustainable mobility solutions.

The portfolio also includes models from the EXLANTIX sub-brand, notably the versatile and sporty ET model and the high-performance sedan ES. Both models are available as fully electric, as well as extended electric range vehicles (REEV) exceeding 1,000 kilometers alongside impressive performance and advanced technologies.

To further enhance ownership, Akamas provides flexible financing options in partnership with reputable financial institutions, making it easier for customers to own their preferred EXEED and EXLANTIX vehicle. This is complemented by a multi-year manufacturer’s warranty, reflecting the brand’s reliability and ensuring long-term peace of mind and value.

It is worth noting that EXEED and EXLANTIX have successfully expanded into numerous countries and regions worldwide, particularly across the Arabian Gulf, and currently serve thousands of customers globally.