Doha, Qatar: In a landmark national moment, the collaboration between Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Ooredoo, and the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar has resulted in the establishment of Qatar’s first quantum-safe communications link, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward next-generation cybersecurity. The achievement is also among the first of its kind in the region, positioning Qatar at the forefront of quantum-secure communications.

Enabled by Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), the project delivers a fully operational, end-to-end quantum-safe link that generates and distributes encryption keys using the principles of quantum mechanics. Unlike traditional encryption, this introduces a new class of security where any attempt to intercept the communication is immediately detected.

Deployed within Ooredoo Qatar’s operational network, the project builds on advanced research led by HBKU, in collaboration with ID Quantique (IDQ), a global leader in quantum-safe security, to develop a QKD testbed compatible with existing telecommunications infrastructure. The testbed leverages single-photo-based key distribution to establish secure links between sites, creating a scalable foundation for future quantum-secure networks.

Against a backdrop of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, this milestone represents a meaningful advancement in Qatar’s digital resilience. As global attention intensifies around “harvest-now, decrypt-later” risks and the long-term implications of quantum computing, the adoption of quantum-safe technologies is becoming critical to protecting high-value data and mission-critical systems. This project also positions Qatar as an early adopter of next-generation secure communications, demonstrating real progress toward safeguarding strategic assets and national infrastructure.

The achievement reflects the strength of national collaboration across telecommunications, research, and defense. Ooredoo enabled deployment within a live telecom environment, demonstrating the practical integration and readiness of quantum-safe networking capabilities. HBKU led the scientific development and system integration, advancing local expertise in quantum technologies. The Ministry of Defense supported the initiative as a strategic stakeholder, reinforcing the importance of secure communications for national priorities.

Commenting, Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “This milestone reflects the power of collaboration in advancing secure, future-ready connectivity for Qatar. By enabling the deployment of quantum-safe technologies within operational networks, we are supporting the evolution of cybersecurity capabilities that will underpin the next generation of digital infrastructure.”

Mohammed Al-Zaidan, Senior Director Active & Core Network at Ooredoo Qatar, added, “We are proud to announce the successful demonstration of this joint pioneering Quantum Key Distribution proof of concept in collaboration with HBKU’s Qatar Center for Quantum Computing and MOD. Built on Ooredoo’s commercial-grade, state-of-the-art dark fiber infrastructure, the project validated secure key generation and distribution over multiple fiber-link distances, marking an important step toward metropolitan networks protected by information-theoretic security.”

Further commenting, Dr. Saif Al-Kuwari, Director of Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2), said, “Our commitment to collaboration across government, academia, and industry made QC2 a natural partner for this initiative. Together with Ooredoo and the MOD, we have accelerated Qatar’s already-sophisticated quantum capabilities, co-creating technology with both national and global applications.”

Maj. Gen. Zayed Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Commander of Qatar Emiri Signal Corps, stated that this achievement is the result of joint cooperation and an ambitious vision to build an advanced and secure digital infrastructure. He noted that it contributes to supporting cybersecurity and enhancing Qatar's digital resilience through secure communication technologies that keep pace with modern developments and anticipate future challenges.

The successful deployment establishes a foundation for scaling quantum-safe connectivity across additional sites and critical sectors, including government and financial services, positioning Ooredoo as a key enabler of secure, next-generation connectivity, while supporting ongoing national efforts in research, talent development, and innovation in advanced technologies.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

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For any media inquiries, please contact: media@hbku.edu.qa.

Qatar Ministry of Defense & Its Role in Supporting Innovation and Future Technologies

The Qatari Ministry of Defense continues its efforts to support digital transformation and innovation agenda in the State of Qatar, through the vital role played by Qatar Emiri Signal Corps in developing national capabilities in communications and advanced technologies.

The Ministry is committed to adopting the latest digital solutions and advanced technologies to enhance the readiness of the armed forces and to build a modern, knowledge-based defense system driven by innovation. These efforts contribute to strengthening national security and keeping pace with rapid technological advancements.

Furthermore, the Qatari Ministry of Defense is implementing advanced projects in the fields of cybersecurity and secure communications, while also supporting training and research programs in collaboration with national and academic institutions. This aims to develop highly qualified national cadres in advanced technology sectors.