Orange Jordan has signed a strategic agreement with FATE Esports, a leading eSports company, driven by the two parties' joint commitment to foster the competitive gaming environment in the Kingdom and inspire the growth of this promising sector, aiming to enable youth talents and empower them in the digital landscape, in line with the company's innovative vision.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, and Fate Esports’ CEO and CO-Founder, Mohammad Majali. It was attended by former eFootball World Champion, Saif Al-Din Dababneh, and EA SPORTS FC 26 National Champion, Abdul Hakim Darawseh, along with Orange Jordan representatives, including Chief Commercial Officer, Samer Al Haj.

In light of this cooperation, the company organized the "Beat the Champion" challenge on the day of the signing ceremony, which brought together Orange employees alongside FATE Esports’ champions in an exciting atmosphere of friendly competition, reflecting the spirit of eSports.

Orange Jordan affirmed that renewing this partnership, which first began in 2020, embodies its unwavering commitment to supporting startups and expanding their impact in the region. It further comes within the shared efforts to promote a meaningful transition in the eSports field, accelerate digital transformation, continue to develop the gaming system in Jordan, and empower the next generation of players.

Notably, FATE Esports is one of the companies that participated in the “BIG by Orange” program of the Orange Digital Center, which offers support to entrepreneurs developing startups in the early stages and enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jordan. The program was launched in 2015, unlocking access to the necessary guidance and direction to develop ideas and transform them into competitive and sustainable projects. Additionally, it offers a supportive space for ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to create a positive impact on society and the digital economy in the Kingdom.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

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