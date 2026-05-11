As part of its steadfast commitment to community development and sustainable social impact, Alizz Islamic Bank, through its ‘Sports for All’ initiative, has announced its support for three grassroots football clubs in Wilayat Rustaq: Fasah Sports & Cultural Club, Wabil Sports & Cultural Club and Al Hosn Sports & Cultural Club.

The ‘Sports for All’ initiative reflects Alizz Islamic Bank’s commitment to promoting inclusivity, & health through sports. This initiative underscores the Bank’s belief in the power of sports as a unifying force that empowers individuals of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, while encouraging healthy lifestyles and fostering values such as teamwork, discipline and social responsibility. By supporting grassroots clubs, the Bank aims to strengthen community-based sports ecosystems and nurture local talent.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank said: “Building on our our successful support for 3 grassroots clubs in Wilayat Ibri, we are proud to extend this initiative to 3 more clubs in Wilayat Rustaq. Through the ‘Sports for All’ initiative, we are committed to empowering people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, while educating the community on the importance of sports and physical activity. This initiative strongly resonates with our collective dedication to societal well-being under the Health pillar of ‘Alizz Cares’.”

The ‘Sports for All’ initiative forms a key component of Alizz Islamic Bank’s broader corporate social responsibility strategy. Over the years, the Bank has supported numerous community initiatives across the Sultanate, reaffirming its long-term commitment to youth development and inclusive community growth.