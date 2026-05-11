Dubai, UAE – Select Property has highlighted sustained demand from UAE and wider GCC investors for UK real estate, as it introduces Vita Living Circle Square North, a residential development designed to deliver immediate income and long-term stability in one of the UK’s most active rental markets.

The launch comes at a time when investor behaviour across the region is becoming more measured. Rather than chasing short-term upside, many UAE investors are leaning toward assets that are already performing, prioritising income visibility, operational track record, and a clearer sense of what returns actually look like day-to-day.

Vita Living Circle Square North has been positioned with that in mind. Located in Manchester city centre, the development is fully furnished, fully tenanted, and already generating returns, with rental yields of up to 7.8% and occupancy at 98.5%.

Set within the M1 postcode and a five-minute walk from the University of Manchester, the development benefits from a consistently active rental market, driven by a large student population alongside a growing base of young professionals. Manchester has continued to stand out as one of the UK’s more resilient rental cities, supported by population growth and ongoing regeneration.

The investment structure also reflects this shift toward practicality, with a 10% initial payment and no further payments required until June 2027, alongside available mortgage options. For UAE-based investors balancing capital across markets, that flexibility is increasingly part of the decision-making process.

Adam Price, Chief Executive Officer, comments: “We’re seeing a noticeable shift in how UAE investors approach international real estate. There’s less focus on timing the market, and more focus on understanding what an asset is doing today, how it’s performing, who it’s attracting, and how consistent that income is likely to be.” He added, “Developments that are already up and running, with strong occupancy and professional management in place, are naturally getting more attention. That’s where Vita Living Circle Square North fits in; it’s not a future promise, it’s something investors can assess as it stands.”

Following the successful completion of One Port Street in January, Select Property’s AED 973,000,000 residential project in Manchester, the company has continued to see strong interest from GCC investors. Over the past five years, GCC investors have invested more than AED 450,000,000 into UK real estate through Select Property, reflecting sustained regional appetite for professionally managed assets in established UK cities.

Select Property has also noted that investment decisions across the GCC remain closely tied to longer-term planning, particularly around education. Cities like Manchester continue to attract families looking to align property investment with future study opportunities, combining financial and lifestyle considerations.

As part of its broader regional strategy, Select Property continues to expand its presence across the Middle East. As the first UK developer to open a permanent office in Saudi Arabia, and with over 20 years of experience, the company has built a strong foundation in supporting GCC investors with access to fully managed, internationally recognised real estate opportunities.

About Select Property

Specialists in the premium UK residential market for over 20 years, Select Property has a track record of delivering outstanding accommodation through its Affinity Living brand, Vita Living, and its Prestige Collection. Select Property also played a pivotal role in the growth and development of Vita Group’s student portfolio – Vita Student along with Manchester’s largest apartment-hotel operation, CitySuites.

Select Property has established a strong international presence, with offices in Manchester, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, reflecting the global nature of its investor base. This network enables the company to deliver locally informed advisory support while connecting clients across Asia and the Middle East with residential opportunities in the UK’s leading cities.