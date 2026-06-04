GEMS students will have the opportunity to join Aster Discover, a structured high school internship and leadership engagement programme featuring immersive placements within the healthcare ecosystem

Students will benefit from early exposure to clinical and non-clinical professions for improved career clarity and real-world industry understanding

Dubai, UAE – GEMS Education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aster DM Healthcare to provide students with career exposure in the healthcare sector, enabling them to translate classroom learning into real-world application. The strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment by both organisations to ensure industry-linked learning and advancing career readiness across GEMS Education’s schools. It also supports wider efforts to inspire and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals in the UAE and wider region.

The collaboration is part of GEMS Education’s broader strategy to build a global ecosystem of industry partners that support student employability and future-focused learning. It also builds on the broader collaboration between Aster DM Healthcare and GEMS Education, which previously included a health and wellness partnership across GEMS schools in the UAE.

The MoU establishes a scalable framework for ongoing collaboration under the Aster Discover initiative. Launched in 2022, the high school internship and leadership engagement programme is designed to provide students with practical exposure, mentorship, and insight into the breadth of clinical and non-clinical career pathways within the healthcare ecosystem. Nearly 50 students have participated in the programme across five successful editions.

Internships will be designed in line with relevant regulatory and patient safety guidelines. While students will gain meaningful exposure to healthcare environments, direct clinical shadowing opportunities may be limited in certain areas due to compliance requirements.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Healthcare continues to be one of the most sought-after career pathways among GEMS students, with more than a quarter of our alumni going on to pursue careers in medicine, dentistry, allied health, healthcare sciences, and related fields. Through our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, we are creating meaningful opportunities for students to experience the realities of the sector first-hand, from clinical environments and healthcare operations to leadership and innovation.

At GEMS Education, we believe career readiness must go beyond the classroom. In alignment with the UAE Vision 2071 agenda, we are working to create more immersive, industry-led and hands-on learning experiences for students aged 15 to 18, helping them make more informed decisions about their futures while developing the confidence, perspective, and real-world understanding that today’s rapidly evolving industries demand.”

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Healthcare as a sector needs more and more young talents and bright minds to help build a more sustainable future for humanity through clinical advancement, innovation, and cutting-edge treatment solutions. Aster Discover is our initiative to introduce students to the inner workings of the healthcare ecosystem, inspiring curiosity and encouraging them to actively explore careers in the sector. The programme is designed as a structured platform that brings students closer to the world of healthcare through exposure to both clinical and non-clinical functions, while also providing opportunities for leadership interaction and mentorship.

In partnership with GEMS Education, we aim to help students gain greater clarity, confidence, and curiosity about their future pathways, while contributing to the development of the next generation of healthcare talent.”

The Aster Discover programme will accept two cohorts of 20 GEMS students each for immersive placements over a two-week period during July/August and December, coinciding with school holidays. Internships will be offered across healthcare operations as well as selected enabling or support functions, providing students with meaningful exposure to the wider healthcare ecosystem.

The programme is designed around two integrated components, beginning with structured internship exposure across healthcare and support functions, alongside a leadership engagement series that offers students direct interaction with senior leaders through talks, interactive Q&A sessions, and employer-branding touchpoints.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

Media Contact

Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.co