Riyadh: In a move that brings together sporting excellence and luxury mobility, Wallan Trading Company, the official distributor of Genesis in Saudi Arabia's Central Region, has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Al Hilal Saudi Club, one of Asia's most successful and influential football clubs. Under the renewed agreement, Genesis will continue as an official supporting sponsor of the club for the next five years, reaffirming the brand's long-term commitment to Saudi sports and its growing presence in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed at the Genesis Wallan showroom in Riyadh by H.R.H. Prince Nawaf bin Saad, Chairman of Al Hilal Club Company, and Mr. Fahad bin Saad Al Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Company, in the presence of senior executives and officials from both sides.

Under the terms of the agreement, 35 luxury Genesis vehicles will be provided for use by the club’s players and administrative staff, enhancing their mobility experience with the highest standards of luxury, innovation, and advanced technologies for which the Korean luxury brand is renowned. The agreement also grants Genesis a package of commercial and marketing rights, in addition to securing its presence within the club’s ecosystem of sponsors across various media platforms and sports facilities.

The partnership comes at a time when Saudi Arabia's sports sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by the Kingdom's visionary leadership and the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Through sustained investment and the development of world-class sporting infrastructure and events, the Kingdom continues to strengthen its position as a leading global destination for sports, entertainment, and international competition.

On this occasion, H.R.H. Prince Nawaf bin Saad, Chairman of Al Hilal Club Company, said: “This agreement marks a new chapter in the successful partnership between Al Hilal and Genesis, represented by Wallan Trading—a relationship built on mutual trust, shared ambition, and a commitment to excellence. We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with a prestigious global automotive brand whose values align with our pursuit of leadership and innovation. We look forward to building on this partnership to support the club's continued growth while enhancing its commercial and investment ecosystem, reflecting Al Hilal's position as one of Asia's leading football clubs."

Fahad bin Saad Al Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Company, emphasized that the partnership with Al Hilal Club goes beyond a traditional sponsorship, saying: “Our relationship with Al Hilal is rooted in shared achievements and great ambitions. The club has established itself as one of the region’s most prominent sports institutions through its exceptional accomplishments and vast fan base. Today, we are proud to strengthen this partnership through a long-term agreement that reflects mutual trust and a shared vision for the future.”

He added: “Wallan Trading and Genesis are committed to being part of the remarkable evolution of Saudi sports and to supporting national sports institutions that represent the Kingdom in the best possible way -locally, regionally, and globally. We believe this partnership will provide an ideal platform to enhance Genesis’ profile and engage with a wide segment of the Saudi audience”.

Genesis continues to solidify its position as one of the fastest-growing luxury automotive brands worldwide, offering products that combine refined design, exceptional craftsmanship, advanced technologies, and a fully integrated ownership experience that meets the expectations of discerning customers.

This partnership reflects the alignment of two brands that share values of leadership, ambition, and excellence, while underscoring the growing role of partnerships between the sports sector and the private sector in supporting economic development goals and enhancing quality of life in the Kingdom.