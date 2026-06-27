Doha, Qatar – Marking World Microbiome Day today, Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the launch of a new specialized Microbiome Service. The service will provide access to advanced microbiome testing and analysis to support precision medicine, clinical research, and personalized healthcare for women, children and young people.

Combining cutting-edge sequencing technologies with multidisciplinary research expertise, the private-paid service will be provided to academic and industry investigators. It will help identify the role of the human microbiome in health and disease. By analysing the complex communities of microorganisms that naturally inhabit the body, the service supports clinicians and researchers in advancing diagnosis, treatment strategies, and disease prevention across a range of conditions.

Building on this momentum, Sidra Medicine has announced that it will be hosting its second MENA Microbiome Conference from 17 to 18 October 2026.

Microbiome Service:

The launch of the Microbiome Service reflects Sidra Medicine's continued investment in precision medicine and translational research, while strengthening Qatar's position as a regional hub for scientific innovation and personalized healthcare.

The paid service was launched by the Laboratory of Microbiome and Biomarkers Discovery to support researchers particularly in the MENA region, who either lack the expertise or the infrastructure to process their samples. It includes state-of-the-art sequencing and bioinformatics pipelines to characterize microbial communities across various body sites (blood, stool, skin, saliva, breastmilk, tissue biopsy etc.).

Dr. Souhaila Al Khodor, Director of the Reproductive and Perinatal Health Division, lead of the Microbiome & Biomarkers Discovery lab at Sidra Medicine and Co-Chair of the MENA Microbiome Conference 2026 said: "The human microbiome plays a fundamental role in health throughout every stage of life, influencing everything from early development and immune function to chronic disease risk. Our new Microbiome Service will enable clinicians and researchers to better understand these complex microbial communities and translate scientific discoveries into meaningful clinical applications. By integrating advanced microbiome analysis into our research and clinical ecosystem, Sidra Medicine is helping shape the future of precision medicine in Qatar and the region."

The service builds upon Sidra Medicine's internationally recognised microbiome research program, which focuses on maternal and child health, nutrition, metabolic disorders, inflammatory diseases, and precision therapeutics. For details, please visit: https://www.sidra.org/research/services1/microbiome-service.

MENA Microbiome Conference 2026

The MENA Microbiome Conference scheduled on 17 to 18 October 2026 will bring together leading international scientists, clinicians, researchers and industry experts to explore the latest advances in microbiome science and their translation into clinical practice.

The scientific program will focus on four key themes: microbiome in women's health; the foundational role of the microbiome in the first 1,000 days of life; cutting-edge gut-organ axis discoveries and innovative host-microbiome therapeutic strategies

Dr. Annalisa Terranegra, Principal Investigator in Precision Nutrition at Sidra Medicine and Co-Chair of MENA Microbiome 2026, said: "The MENA Microbiome Conference has become a unique platform for advancing collaboration across research, clinical care and innovation. By bringing together world-leading experts and emerging scientists, we aim to accelerate the translation of microbiome discoveries into practical healthcare solutions that improve outcomes for patients across the Middle East and North Africa. This year's program reflects the rapid evolution of the field and the growing importance of microbiome science in precision medicine."

The conference has been accredited for up to 12 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits and is now accepting registrations and abstract submissions.

To register please visit:https://sidraweb.sidra.org/events/research/mena-microbiome-conference-2026.

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare and international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333, visit our website at http://www.sidra.org,or download the Sidra Medicine app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

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