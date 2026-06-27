Abu Dhabi – UAE: Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH), a leading rehabilitation hospital under Capital Health, has broken ground on a major new extension in Abu Dhabi, marking the next phase in its development as an integrated hospital for rehabilitation and specialty care.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new extension was attended by H.E. Dr. Fayeza Saif Nasir Alyafe, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Group Chief Investment Officer, Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG); H.E Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori, Group Chief Executive Officer, ADCG and Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and Health Shield Medical Center, along with senior leadership and employees of SRH.

The state-of-the-art facility, being developed adjacent to the existing hospital, will significantly expand SRH’s rehabilitation and specialty care platform. It will bring together inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient subspecialty services, orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care, neurosciences, sports medicine, physical medicine and cardiac rehabilitation within one coordinated model of care.

H.E Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori, Group Chief Executive Officer, ADCG, said, “Healthcare investment plays a critical role in building the depth, resilience and future readiness of a health system. The expansion of Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital reflects our confidence in Abu Dhabi’s vision for specialised care and our commitment to supporting institutions that can scale excellence, retain complex care within the UAE and create lasting value for patients and communities. SRH’s next phase will strengthen an area of growing importance, bringing together expertise, infrastructure and service capacity in a way that supports the emirate’s continued development as a regional hub for advanced rehabilitation and recovery.”

H.E. Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Group Chief Investment Officer, ADCG, said, “This expansion reflects our long-term investment in building specialised healthcare capacity in Abu Dhabi. SRH has established a strong reputation for clinical excellence and rehabilitation outcomes, and this development will allow us to extend that impact to more patients across the UAE and the region. By combining advanced surgery, outpatient subspecialties, therapy services and rehabilitation within one purpose-built environment, we are creating a platform that supports both national healthcare priorities and Abu Dhabi’s medical tourism ambitions.”

Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and Health Shield Medical Center, said, “At SRH, our organisational focus this year, Growth Through Learning, has shaped the way we are approaching this expansion. It is about learning from every patient journey, every family experience and every member of our multidisciplinary team, then turning that knowledge into stronger systems, better collaboration and more responsive care. The new extension is part of that evolution. It gives us the opportunity to translate years of clinical insight into an environment that supports more complex needs and raises the standard of rehabilitation care. As we grow, our priority is to ensure that each new service and space is shaped by learning and guided by the outcomes we want to achieve for the people we serve.”

Expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2028, the expansion will bring SRH’s total capacity to more than 230 inpatient rehabilitation beds, over 30 outpatient clinics and treatment rooms, and approximately 12 Bayt Al Qudra rehabilitation gyms. The expanded capacity will position SRH as the largest integrated rehabilitation hospital in the UAE, housing the nation’s highest number of inpatient rehabilitation beds, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and rehabilitation gyms under one roof.

The new facility will also introduce additional outpatient subspecialty services in neurology, sports medicine, physical medicine and cardiac rehabilitation for both paediatric and adult patients. These services will provide advanced diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation pathways, enabling patients to access comprehensive specialised care in one location.

Another key component of the development is the addition of modern operating theatres, including the OR of the future. These facilities will support a comprehensive range of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal surgeries, connected to SRH’s rehabilitation programmes to enable smoother transitions from surgery to recovery, improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient experience.

The project is aligned with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, supporting the emirate’s goals to enhance healthcare quality, improve population health outcomes, reduce the need for patients to seek specialised treatment abroad, and develop sustainable, world-class healthcare infrastructure. The extension will also support Abu Dhabi’s medical tourism strategy by establishing a comprehensive centre of excellence for rehabilitation, orthopedic care, neurosciences, sports medicine and physical medicine.

About Capital Health

Capital Health (CH), a specialized healthcare platform in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has two verticals under its management: Rehabilitation vertical under Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and Ambulatory care vertical under Health Shield Medical center with integrated Home Healthcare services.

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH) is a purpose-built state-of-art Rehabilitation Hospital with 160 inpatient beds that offers world class services to rehabilitation patients. The hospital, located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, is affiliated with The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, and number one in rehabilitation in the United States.

SRH offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, encompassing Critical Care Unit, Full Radiology Department, Blood Bank, Blood Transfusion, Laboratory, SEHA Hemodialysis Unit, 6 Gyms, Isolation Rooms, and 24/7 coverage by ICU physicians. Additionally, we boast inhouse 11 multispecialty outpatient clinics to address both inpatient and outpatient requirements, emphasizing the seamless continuity of care.

SRH is accredited by JCIA, and the first Hospital licensed by the Department Of Health – Abu Dhabi to receive the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for the spinal cord and stroke specialty programs.

Press contact

Anas Khaleliah

akhaleliah@quillmena.com