The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company focused on advancing next-generation gene-editing technologies and developing transformative genetic medicines, during BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, USA.

Through the collaboration, both parties will explore opportunities to advance gene-editing research and clinical development, support the development of innovative therapies for rare and inherited diseases, strengthen scientific and clinical capabilities, and assess future opportunities related to advanced therapeutics and biomanufacturing.

The partnership represents another step in Abu Dhabi's progression from population-scale genomics to next-generation therapies, strengthening the Emirate's ability to translate genomic insights into real-world patient impact. Together with the Emirate's integrated healthcare infrastructure, advanced research capabilities and enabling regulatory environment, these assets are creating new opportunities to accelerate the development, testing and future adoption of advanced therapies.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Gene editing represents one of the most promising advances in modern medicine, with the potential to address the underlying causes of rare and inherited diseases. Having established one of the world's most advanced genomics ecosystems, Abu Dhabi is now focused on accelerating the translation of genomic insights into therapies that can improve lives. This collaboration with Arbor strengthens capabilities across research, clinical development and advanced therapeutics, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a destination where the next generation of health innovations can be developed, tested and scaled.”

Devyn Smith, CEO of Arbor Biotechnologies, said, "Abu Dhabi has invested heavily in building world-class genomics and clinical infrastructure, and we see real opportunity to combine that foundation with our gene-editing platform to help translate genomic insights into real therapies for patients with rare and genetic diseases. We're looking forward to working alongside the Department of Health and its partners to advance gene-editing science as part of Abu Dhabi's progression toward next-generation genetic medicine."

As one of the world's largest population genomics programmes, the Emirati Genome Programme has generated unprecedented insights into the genetic foundations of health and disease. Combined with Abu Dhabi's intelligent life sciences ecosystem, these capabilities are enabling a new era of precision medicine and creating opportunities to accelerate the development of more targeted therapies.