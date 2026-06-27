Doha – Seven aspiring biomedical scientists gained key research skills by completing the 2025 cycle of the Biomedical Research Training Program (BRTP) for Nationals at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q). The interns who participated in this year’s program were AlMaha Al-Janahi, Salma Ali, Osama Ali, Nour Nasrallah, Mariam Afifi, Laila Alabd, and Dania Nazeeh AlBess.

The BRTP is designed to give Qatari nationals and long-term residents who have recently graduated from college a solid foundation in practical laboratory and research administration skills. The program also provides the participants with experience of conducting real clinical research projects and working alongside highly qualified scientists and faculty at WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art laboratories.

To celebrate their successful completion of the program, which lasts approximately 10 months, the interns were presented with certificates at a special graduation ceremony.

This year marks the 14th annual cycle of the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals, which was launched in 2011. Including this year’s intake, the program has now helped a total of 69 local graduates take their first steps toward successful careers in research.

Dr. Khaled Machaca, professor of systems and computational biomedicine/vice dean for research, innovation, and commercialization, said: “It is fantastically encouraging to see a group of enthusiastic young scientists who are based in Qatar learning the skills required to contribute to the country’s rapidly growing biomedical research sector. I offer them my warmest congratulations and look forward to seeing them build successful and exciting careers in biomedical research.”

This year’s BRTP interns are graduates of a variety of international universities: AlMaha Al Janahi, University of Tsukuba, Japan; Laila Alabd, Qatar University; Nour Nasrallah and Mariam Afifi, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar; Salma Ali, INTI International College, Malaysia; Osama Ali, University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sudan; Dania Nazeeh Ibrahim, Hamad Bin Khalifa University/University of South Carolina.

Tembela Eweje, associate director, grants, contracts and research training, said: “This year’s interns showed huge dedication to the program and they have learned a great deal of foundational skills that will serve them well in their future careers in biomedical research. Through the BRTP we are helping to provide a diverse and skilled workforce for Qatar, which is very pleasing and a great privilege for us.”

The program has become an established bridge for college graduates to transition to the workplace and kickstart successful careers in research. Graduates from previous cycles have gone on to publish in leading journals and have been accepted to graduate school programs in Qatar and abroad, while others have established careers in research at prestigious institutions across Qatar and the region.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu