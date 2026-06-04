Prominent participation from leaders of major public affairs firms from Asia, Europe, United States, and Africa.

The league of African Ambassadors participates with a high-level delegation of more than 30 ambassadors.

Remarks from the Group’s consultants across Africa, Asia, and Europe highlight M&P’s geographic diversity and global collaborations with leading public affairs and strategic communications institutions worldwide.

Cairo, In affirmation of its pioneering role and notable achievements in public affairs and strategic communications over the past decade, a distinguished group of officials, ministers, decision-makers, CEOs of major international companies, ambassadors, public figures, and business leaders from across the Middle East and Africa joined M&P in celebrating its 10th anniversary. Over this period, M&P has played an influential role in bridging perspectives between the public and private sectors and supporting governments across multiple countries worldwide.

The celebration, held yesterday at the Grand Egyptian Museum, was attended by several prominent figures, including Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, former Minister of Investment of Pakistan, alongside a distinguished group of ambassadors from the League of African Ambassadors, led by Ambassador Nwannebuike Eze Ominyi, The President of the League of African Ambassadors, and Ambassador Dr. Mohamadou Labarang, Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Cameroon to Egypt. The diplomatic delegation included representatives from more than 30 countries, including the China, India, and Sweden, as well as several African ambassadors, including Ambassador Carmen Jolene Smidt (South Africa), in addition to ambassadors from, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire, Burundi, Angola, Zambia, Algeria, and Morocco. The event also featured prominent former Egyptian officials, CEOs of leading global and Egyptian companies, and heads of major banks, as well as numerous heads of public authorities and government institutions.

The celebration highlighted M&P’s geographic diversity through remarks delivered by representatives of its Hubs and leadership across various regions. From Egypt, Mr. Sherif Bendary, Managing Partner of Moharram & Partners for Egypt, Libya, and Sudan, reflected on the Group’s journey, emphasizing that over the past decade, M&P was built from Cairo with a clear vision: to establish an institution that understands the region from within and believes that trust and long-term partnerships are the foundation of real success. He added that throughout this journey, M&P has become part of numerous dialogues and initiatives that have helped shape the investment and public policy landscape in Egypt and the region.

From Libya, Mohamed El-Salak, Senior Consultant of the Group in Libya, emphasized that strong institutions in Libya and the region are not built solely on expertise, but on the ability to listen, understand market complexities, and sustain partnerships during challenging times as well as periods of success. Dr. Moez Mokaddem, Vice President for Francophone Africa, shared insights into the Group’s experience in North and Francophone Africa. Ambassador Nwannebuike Eze Ominyi from Nigeria highlighted the Group’s presence and impact in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Thani, Senior Consultant from Qatar, and Razan Al-Aqeel, Senior Consultant from Saudi Arabia, discussed the Group’s trajectory in the Gulf region. Meanwhile, Ussal Shahbaz, Managing Partner and Head of the Istanbul Office, along with former Pakistani Minister of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, shed light on the Group’s pivotal role in strengthening ties with South Asia, serving clients in the region, and connecting them to markets in Europe and Africa.

In their remarks, European partners from Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands agreed that M&P has become a trusted bridge linking emerging markets with international investors.

The celebration concluded with remarks by Moustafa Moharram, Founder and Chairman of M&P, and Ambassador Sherif El-Bedeiwy, CEO of M&P, followed by a musical performance by soprano Farrah El Dibany, who performed a selection of operatic pieces that created a harmonious atmosphere and added a joyful tone to the evening.

Moustafa Moharram, Founder and Chairman of M&P, stated: “The high-level participation we see today is a source of pride and reflects the hard work and dedication that have driven M&P. Our true motivation has been to advance development and investment across multiple countries, starting from Egypt, by bridging the gap between the public and private sectors and working to overcome legislative and regulatory challenges through practical, actionable solutions—many of which have been successfully implemented.”

He added: “What began as an idea in Cairo ten years ago has now grown into a group operating in more than 40 countries, bringing together a distinguished team of experts in public affairs and strategic communications. What drives us forward is the tangible success we witness when strategic ideas and roles translate into major projects and real-world achievements—not only in Egypt, but across the Middle East and Africa, and soon in even more markets worldwide.”

In a forward-looking strategic statement, Ambassador Sherif El-Bidewy, CEO of M&P, noted that the past decade has demonstrated M&P’s ability to build a regional advisory platform comparable to leading global firms. He highlighted that the Group’s role has extended to building strategic bridges across Africa, the Gulf, Turkey, and South Asia, covering more than 50 sectors and strategic files. He added that the celebration is not only about growth but also marks the beginning of a new decade that demands deeper regional integration, smarter governance, stronger partnerships, and more advanced strategic advisory capabilities.

Over the past ten years, M&P has grown from a Cairo-based firm into a leading regional group operating in more than 40 countries, with offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Dubai, Istanbul, Tunis, and Pretoria. The Group comprises over 80 employees and 250 specialized advisors worldwide. It has worked across risk analysis, government relations, strategic communications, and public affairs, in collaboration with major global, regional, and local economic entities.

M&P has also partnered with Egyptian state institutions in several high-profile strategic initiatives and events, including COP27, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the first Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Conference and Exhibition, in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement—reflecting strong confidence in Egyptian national capabilities to organize and manage high-level international platforms