Abu Dhabi, UAE – FEDS Drone Academy, the training division of FEDS Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to advance drone training, research and innovation across the UAE. The three-year partnership reflects a shared commitment to building practical drone expertise and preparing the next generation of UAV professionals.

Under the MoU, ADU’s campus will become an approved site for drone training and testing, and ADU students will gain access to FEDS Drone Academy’s certified courses at special rates. The two organisations will also collaborate on joint research and development in drone technologies, co-organise workshops and innovation competitions, and pursue joint funding for research, creating a clear path from academic study to real-world drone operations.

“We kept meeting talented graduates who had the knowledge but no flight time in a regulated environment,” said Rabih Bou Rached, CEO of FEDS Group. “This partnership with Abu Dhabi University lets us close that gap, giving students real flight experience, a campus to test on, and a genuine route into an industry that is growing quickly.”

The collaboration arrives as demand for qualified drone operators grows across the UAE's surveying, inspection and mapping sectors, where giga-projects and infrastructure development increasingly depend on accurate aerial data. Through this partnership, FEDS Drone Academy brings that training to ADU students, combining regulatory training with hands-on flight experience.

“This collaboration brings valuable industry expertise into our academic environment and gives our students practical, certified drone skills alongside their studies,” said Professor Alkhedher. “It supports our commitment to preparing graduates for the careers the UAE's growing technology sector demands.”

The signing marks the start of a long-term collaboration that supports the UAE’s wider goals for advanced technology, applied research and a knowledge-based economy.

About FEDS Drone Academy

FEDS Drone Academy is the training division of FEDS Group, working towards its vision of advancing humanity with drone intelligence. A DCAA and GCAA authorised training centre and a certified DJI and EagleNXT Academy, it delivers pilot certification, surveying and mapping, and advanced drone programmes across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, combining regulatory training with hands-on flight experience. Learn more at training.feds.group

About Abu Dhabi University – pending ADU approval

Founded in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the UAE, with campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai serving over 10,000 students. It offers more than 65 internationally accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and ranks among the top 250 universities globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. Learn more at adu.ac.ae

Media Contact

FEDS – Marketing & Communications

Niiveth Mani, Content Manager

niiveth@feds.ae