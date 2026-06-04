Abu Dhabi, Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has successfully completed the full migration of its digital learning ecosystem to Microsoft Azure, leveraging their global cloud infrastructure with Core42’s sovereign cloud capabilities, including the sovereign controls platform, Insight, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver next-generation, AI-powered education solutions worldwide with greater security, scalability, resilience, and impact.

This milestone further strengthens Alef Education’s collaboration with Microsoft and Core42, reinforcing a shared commitment to accelerating trusted, AI-driven education and advancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for secure digital innovation.

By operating its cloud infrastructure on Microsoft Azure, Alef Education is positioned to enhance the scalability, performance, and intelligence of its learning solutions for government entities and private school partners, collectively supporting more than 2.0 million students, 84,000 teachers and 19,000 schools worldwide.

Alef Education’s strengthened collaboration with Microsoft and Core42 also unlocks expanded commercial and enhanced go-to-market opportunities across cloud, AI, and education technology ecosystems.

Alef Education is now officially recognised as a verified Microsoft Partner. This unlocks expanded commercial opportunities and enhanced go-to-market potential within Microsoft's global network.

Amjad Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Alef Education, said: “Completing this migration is a defining moment for Alef Education, one of the most complex and strategically significant transformations we have undertaken, and a reflection of both our ambition and the strength of our partnerships with Microsoft and Core42. With our entire platform now on Microsoft Azure, we are better positioned than ever to deliver on our commitment to AI-powered education at scale, for learners across the UAE and beyond.”

Yvonne Chebib, Health & Public Sector Lead, Microsoft, UAE, said: “AI is creating new opportunities to make education more personalized, engaging and effective for both students and educators. Through Microsoft Azure, Alef Education is able to scale intelligent learning experiences securely and reliably, helping teachers unlock deeper insights, support diverse learning needs and better prepare students with the digital skills required for the future. At Microsoft, we are proud to support education innovators like Alef as they harness the power of AI to expand access, improve outcomes and shape the future of learning.”

Sherif Tawfik, Chief Business Officer, Core42, said: “Alef Education’s migration to Microsoft Azure, enhanced by Core42’s sovereign controls platform, Insight, shows how AI-powered services can scale with the governance, resilience, and data control required by critical sectors such as education. As digital learning platforms reach millions of students and educators, trusted cloud architecture becomes essential to performance, confidence, and long-term impact. For Alef Education, this strengthens the secure, scalable foundation needed for the next generation of AI-enabled education in the UAE and beyond.”

The two-year initiative, comprising one year of planning and one year of execution, spanned 14 environments and involved 165 specialists across Alef Education, Microsoft, Core42, and Xebia. Its successful completion underscores Alef Education's commitment to building secure, scalable, and AI-enabled learning experiences that prepare learners for the future of education and work.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

Media Contact: Senior Communications Manager: Ahmad Yassin

Email: ahmad.yassin@alefeducation.com

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

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Communications@core42.ai

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