Arab Finance: Edtech company eYouth has expanded into Iraq through the launch of eYouth Iraq and an Arabic-language digital learning platform focused on workforce skills development, in partnership with Al-Majal Group, as per an emailed press release.

Founded in Egypt in 2016, eYouth provides digital learning and training solutions, and has expanded into several regional markets, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The company now serves more than four million learners across 21 countries.

The partnership with Al-Majal Group aims to support workforce development in Iraq by offering training programs aligned with the needs of key economic sectors and the local labor market.

Under the collaboration, eYouth will provide digital learning expertise, while Al-Majal Group will support implementation through its market knowledge and private sector network.

The platform will focus on skills in priority sectors and will target Iraqi youth, fresh graduates, and professionals seeking to update their skills.

eYouth Iraq will also work with government entities, ministries, public institutions, and private employers to align programs with national development priorities and labor market demand.

The platform will deliver Arabic-first content developed in line with international quality standards, with a focus on practical application and employability.

The initiative also aims to support local talent development and contribute to private sector growth.

The platform is expected to launch in phases throughout 2026, with programs gradually expanding across multiple sectors and regions in Iraq.