Doha: Qatar University (QU) has launched its first nanosatellite, named QUbeSat1, marking a significant scientific and educational achievement that reflects its commitment to advancing applied education and building national capacities in the fields of space science and technology.

A statement by QU on Wednesday noted that this launch crowns a long-standing journey of student educational projects and research infrastructure, which QU had developed through self-funding since 2012, before being further supported by a research project funded by the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) from 2020 to 2025.

The project received additional support through a funding agreement with Es'hailSat, covering the manufacturing, testing, and launch phases of the QUbeSat1 nanosatellite during 2025 and 2026, the statement read.

It emphasized that the QUbeSat1 project aims to support the educational process at QU by directly engaging students, faculty members, and researchers in the design, development, and operation of satellites. This initiative aligns with QU's strategic plan, which focuses on practical experiential learning, student-centered education, and building national capacities in advanced scientific fields.

The statement further affirmed that this launch does not represent the conclusion of the project; rather, it constitutes a first step within a sustainable, long-term pathway, including the development, design, and launch of multiple future nanosatellites, spearheaded by University researchers, academics, and students, in cooperative funding with various national entities, with the aim of continuously building capacities and developing skills at the levels of QU, the State of Qatar, and the broader region.

Dr. Tamer Khattab, Technical Project Lead, said the successful implementation of multidisciplinary major initiatives, such as nanosatellite projects, relies on rigorous programmatic planning, effective coordination, and close collaboration among students, researchers, as well as members of the academic corps and administrative leaders at QU.

He noted that such projects also depend on strong partnerships between the University and key stakeholders across the State of Qatar.

The combination of these factors represents a crucial foundation for QU in its pursuit to be a strategic platform for capacity-building and strengthening knowledge, particularly amid the instrumental role undertaken by space technologies throughout history as drivers of innovation and technological advancement, Dr. Khattab outlined.

Khattab elaborated that the primary scientific mission of the nanosatellite is Earth observation using an imaging payload camera, supported by an Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS) with passive orientation features.

The satellite, he noted, serves as an educational and research platform designed to provide students and faculty with practical experience in spacecraft engineering and operational practices.

In essence, this groundbreaking milestone marks QU's role as a trailblazing think tank that contributes to preparing a talented workforce wielding cutting-edge practical and knowledge skills, capable of actively innovating and engaging in advancing the scientific and technological development path in the State of Qatar.

Overall, QUbeSat1 is a 1U CubeSat nanosatellite, designed and developed by a multidisciplinary team of researchers, students, and academics from QU.

The satellite is equipped for satellite communications and downlinking low-resolution imagery of Earth to the nanosatellite ground station, developed and operated by the University. The station is managed by a dedicated team of students and researchers and represents the only academic ground station of its kind in the State of Qatar.

The launch and mission operations follow several sequential stages, beginning with the launch vehicle insertion, followed by container stabilization in orbit, then the deployment of QUbeSat1.

Subsequent phases include orbital stabilization and technical verification, prior to the commencement of full communications and operational activities with the ground station over the following weeks.

