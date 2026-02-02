Riyadh - Future Vision for Health Training Company has updated its strategic agreement with Al-Maarefa University to implement a national project for workforce development valued at up to SAR 200 million.

The addendum introduces advanced diploma programs and internationally accredited professional certificates, with a total value of up to SAR 35 million, according to a bourse filing.

This reflects both parties’ commitment to enhancing national talent and elevating professional capabilities in line with global standards and labor market needs.

The addendum expands the scope of the agreement with additional clauses and works under the terms agreed upon by both parties. Meanwhile, the initiative is expected to positively impact the company’s financials in 2026.

In November 2025, Future Vision entered into a SAR 3 million cooperation agreement with the Clinical Toxicology Association for the MENA region.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

