Riyadh – Tahdir, a leading educational technology (edtech) company in Saudi Arabia, has closed its first pre-seed funding round at $270,000 of SAR 1.15 million, led by angel investors.

Tahdir aims to provide advanced technological solutions to enhance the connection between school and home, according to a press release.

The company will use the investment to boost its capabilities and expand its operations across the Kingdom. It will also strengthen the development team and widen research in educational technology.

In line with its growth plans, Tahdir seeks to reinforce its platform and contribute to fostering the digital education experience for future generations, enabling schools to benefit from its innovative technologies.

The platform offers tools to automate daily school and educational management processes, contributing to enhancing the educational experience.

Meanwhile, Tahdir serves 92 schools, with public schools representing 79% of them, and has more than 30,000 users.

Mohammed Al Doukhi, Co-founder and CEO of Tahdir, said: “The investment round is a milestone in the development journey of the Tahdir platform. We are pleased and honored to partner with this distinguished group of investors.”

