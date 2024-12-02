Riyadh – Aanaab, a Saudi digital development platform for teachers, has completed its Series A funding round, securing $7 million from Dallah Investment Holding.

This investment anchors Aanaab’s objectives to drive growth within the education technology sector in the MENA region, according to a press release.

Moreover, the fundraising transaction will enable the company to expand its operations and widen the range of training programmes offered to new sectors. It will also upgrade its technological infrastructure through AI to boost interactivity and enhance the user experience.

Aanaab has quickly established itself as a leading provider of digital solutions in educational technology, effectively enhancing teachers' skills with more than 200,000 users across over 10 Arab countries.

The platform was founded in 2019 by Munira Jamjoom, Naila Al Khalawi, and Fouad Al Farhan. It offers a comprehensive range of accredited courses designed to advance teaching standards and methodologies.

Munira Jamjoom, CEO of Aanaab, said: "As we expand our efforts, we aim to build essential skills in strategic sectors that drive economic growth and prosperity, with a focus on contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by preparing the workforce to meet its evolving human capital needs."

Tariq Khoshhal, CEO of Dallah Investment Holding, commented: "As educational institutions increasingly turn to online platforms and AI-driven learning experiences, the demand for comprehensive professional development tools for teachers continues to grow.”

“Therefore, we are keen to invest in Aanaab, which is at the forefront of embracing digital transformation in education," Khoshhal elaborated.

