Google has announced that applications are now open for the 2025 cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.

This was shared on the Google Africa Blog, calling on tech startups across the continent to apply for the three-month accelerator.

The programme is designed for Seed to Series A startups using artificial intelligence (AI) to solve major challenges in Africa.

What Google for Startups Accelerator Offers

The programme offers equity-free support of up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, mentorship from experts, technical training, and access to a wide network of investors and partners.

Since its launch in 2018, the accelerator has worked with over 140 startups in 17 African countries. Google disclosed that these companies have collectively raised more than $300 million and created over 3,000 jobs.

According to the anoucement, one standout alum is Crop2Cash, an agritech startup helping smallholder farmers access credit and digital tools. By connecting informal agricultural communities to formal financial systems, Crop2Cash is helping boost food security and rural economies.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, startups must:

Be headquartered in Africa

Have at least one African founder

Offer a live product already in the market

Show strong product-market fit and potential to scale

Use AI in a core or meaningful way

Be open to using Google products in their solutions

From agriculture to fintech, healthcare to education, AI is powering the next wave of innovation in Africa. Google is looking to support founders who are not just building technology—but building the future.

Link to Apply

The announcement urged interested startups to apply through the Google Africa Blog.

Apply via this link: https://startup.google.com/programs/accelerator/africa/

