OpenAI plans to continue working with Scale AI after rival Meta on Friday agreed to take a 49% stake in the artificial intelligence startup for $14.8 billion, OpenAI's CFO Sarah Friar told the VivaTech conference in Paris.

Scale AI provides vast amounts of labelled or curated training data, which is crucial for developing sophisticated tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"We don't want to ice the ecosystem because acquisitions are going to happen," she said. "And if we ice each other out, I think we're actually going to slow the pace of innovation."

