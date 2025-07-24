Arab Finance: Global business and technology transformation partner Capgemini has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WNS, a leading digital business process services (BPS) provider, according to a press release.

Valued at $3.3 billion ($76.50 per share), the acquisition anchors Capgemini's position as a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations.

Under the partnership, the two entities will combine WNS's sector-specific platforms and automation expertise with Capgemini's consulting-led AI and cloud capabilities.

The integration gathers Capgemini’s consulting-led digital transformation expertise and WNS’s industry-leading Digital BPS capabilities, offering unmatched scale and innovation potential.

Meanwhile, the deal is expected to be accretive to Capgemini’s normalized earnings per share (EPS) by 4% in 2026 and 7% in 2027 post-synergies.

This milestone bolsters Capgemini’s leadership in AI-driven business transformation, empowering enterprises with intelligent automation and next-generation process innovation.