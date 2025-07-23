U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell amid his ongoing call for lower rates, and called on the central bank's board to act.

"Our Rate should be three points lower than they are, saving us $1 Trillion per year (as a Country). This stubborn guy at the Fed just doesn’t get it — Never did, and never will. The Board should act, but they don’t have the Courage to do so!" Trump wrote on his social media platform.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; writing by Susan Heavey)