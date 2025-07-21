Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a ministerial meeting to follow up on efforts to enhance Egyptian-American economic cooperation, according to a statement.

Madbouly emphasized the government’s keenness to propose specific projects for discussion during the coming period, highlighting several promising opportunities available to American companies, especially in light of the Egyptian incentives offered to foreign investors.

On his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdel Aty reviewed the communications and exerted efforts to support Egyptian-American relations, both bilaterally and regarding issues in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir highlighted the investment opportunities presented to US-based companies under consultation, whether in the ports and maritime transport sectors or industrial zones.

During the meeting, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat highlighted development cooperation efforts with the US through a number of successful cooperation programs that serve development efforts in Egypt and support relations between the two sides.

Al-Mashat reviewed the features of the Egypt-US economic cooperation program, as well as the latest developments of projects funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Egypt.

Finally, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib explained the ministry’s efforts to support trade exchange between the two sides and support American investments in Egypt.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister directed coordination between all relevant authorities to prepare a set of promising investment opportunities and follow up on their presentation to American companies within the framework of promoting foreign investments in Egypt.