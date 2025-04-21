H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met in Islamabad with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across various fields, serving the mutual interests of both nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Ishaq Dar also reviewed a number of key issues related to the strategic UAE-Pakistan partnership and discussed opportunities to enhance collaboration in several vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and Pakistan, noting the shared commitment to reinforcing ties across sectors that support the developmental priorities of both countries.

He expressed his eagerness to work closely with Muhammad Ishaq Dar to further advance this distinguished relations and wished Pakistan and its people continued prosperity and progress.

The meeting concluded with the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and one agreement between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Ishaq Dar signed an MoU to establish a Joint Consular Affairs Committee.

The two ministers also signed an agreement to boost cultural cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Muhammad Ishaq Dar witnessed the exchange of an MoU to establish a UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

The MoU was exchanged by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.