Muscat – A student-led startup in Oman has developed an AI-powered device to support communication for the deaf and mute, earning international recognition and attracting global investor interest.

The company, Sirius, created a system called Language, which includes smart glasses that convert sound into readable text and then into speech. The setup is supported by a smartwatch and a digital app also designed to address literacy challenges, allowing users to interact more easily with the wider community.

The innovation won a silver medal at Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions held from April 9 to 13.

Lian Saeed al Rahbi, one of the innovators behind the project, said the idea was prompted by real-life needs of people with hearing and speech impairments.

“The product was born out of a personal connection and a desire to address a real social need,” Lian said. “We conducted an in-depth study of the community’s requirements before developing the system.”

She added that feedback from users during trials helped the team refine the device. “The confidence we saw from users was the greatest encouragement. We now have a fully functional digital model and we’re working on a long-term plan to market it.”

According to Lian, international investors have expressed interest in the device, which she described as “a tech breakthrough with a purely Omani youthful touch”. The team is reviewing commercial proposals to determine the best route to take the device to a global audience.

“We want to build a future that promotes innovation, inclusion and dignity,” she said, urging young inventors to be confident and committed. “Never give up. You must believe in your abilities to achieve your dreams through hard work and determination, because creativity knows no limits.”

The team hopes to begin large-scale manufacturing of the device soon, with focus on accessibility and maintaining high production standards.

