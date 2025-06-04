Amazon South Africa expands its product offering with the launch of three popular everyday essentials categories: Groceries, Pet Food, and Vitamins and Supplements.

Robert Koen, Amazon managing director for sub-Saharan Africa.

This selection enhancement brings thousands of new non-perishable food items, pet food products, and health supplements to customers across the country with the added benefit of free delivery for products shipped by Amazon.

The multi-category introduction marks a major milestone in Amazon's growth in South Africa, addressing some of the most frequently requested product types since the company's launch in the country.

The new selection includes both international favourites like Nestle, Red Bull, and Starbucks, and beloved local brands like Beacon, Simba, and Koo, catering to the diverse needs of South African households.

“We're thrilled to bring these extensive new categories to our South African customers,” said Robert Koen, Amazon managing director for sub-Saharan Africa.



"Since our launch, we've been listening closely to customer feedback, and groceries, pet supplies, and health supplements have consistently been among their top requests. This expansion represents our commitment to becoming a one-stop shopping destination that meets the everyday needs of South African families while offering the convenience, competitive pricing, and reliable delivery that customers expect from Amazon - we deliver when we say we will.”

Interest across all 3 categories

Early data indicates strong customer interest across all three categories.

In Groceries, coffee, tea, cereals, pasta, cooking oils, and canned goods are emerging as top sellers.



The Pet Food selection, which includes options for dogs, cats, birds, fish, and small animals, has seen particular demand for premium pet nutrition brands and specialty formulations.

Meanwhile, the Vitamins and Supplements category has attracted health-conscious consumers with its comprehensive range of multivitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, and specialty supplements.

"Our expanded selection, which we will continue to grow, has been carefully curated with South African customers in mind," said Philile Mabolloane, Retail Head for Consumables at Amazon South Africa.

Philile Mabolloane, Retail Head for Consumables at Amazon South Africa.

"We've focused on bringing together a compelling mix of everyday essentials, trusted brands, and unique specialty products that aren't always easily accessible in all parts of the country. Our goal is to simplify shopping for busy South Africans while offering excellent value across our selection. The initial customer response has been extremely positive, particularly for our bulk buying options and multipack savings across all three categories," notes Mabolloane.

