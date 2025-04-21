The Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates plans to invest $10 million in expansion projects to boost production capacity to meet rising demand locally and globally.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly hailed the advancements in production and manufacturing operations at the group's facilities, according to a press release.

Madbouly stressed the government's full support for national industrial entities and its commitment to driving their expansion and investment endeavors.

Ahmed El-Sebai, General Manager of Egyptian Swiss Group, pointed out that the group’s industrial complex spans an area of 35,000 square meters.

Metal silos at both the 10th of Ramadan and Borg El Arab sites with a combined grain storage capacity of 50,000 tons

The group exports to more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and plans to expand further into new markets amid ongoing global trade shifts and emerging opportunities.

He highlighted that 80% of the group’s production is allocated for export, adding that the group managed to increase the added value of its products.

In line with the Egyptian government’s strategy to boost trade relations with the continent and capitalize on its vast potential, 90% of the exported flour is directed toward African markets.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).