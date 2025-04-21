Riyad Bank logged 19.93% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 2.48 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 2.07 billion.

The clients' deposits stood at SAR 304.09 billion in Q1-25, up 12.23% from SAR 270.94 billion in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.79 as of 31 March 2025, versus SAR 0.66 a year earlier.

The assets climbed by 14.94% to SAR 465.34 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 404.85 billion in Q1-24, while the investments soared by 14.18% to SAR 69.27 billion from SAR 60.66 billion.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 10.12% from SAR 2.25 billion in Q4-24.

In 2024, the net profits amounted to SAR 9.32 billion, an annual rise of 15.86% from SAR 8.04 billion.

