Cairo – Egyptian leading business figures established NextEra Education with investments exceeding $42 million (EGP2 billion), according to a press release.

A coalition between EYouth and Egyptian businessmen, including Mohamed Farouk, Ahmed Tarek, Mustafa Abd El Latif, and Mokhtar Ahmed, launched the initiative to radically develop the country’s education system.

NextEra Education seeks to integrate advanced AI technologies, modernise traditional curricula, and collaborate with key international universities to bring world-class education to Egypt.

The platform is developed to address the critical challenges in Egypt's current education system by providing students with the skills and knowledge necessary to evolve the global economy.

Mustafa Abd El Latif, CEO of NextEra Education and EYouth, commented: "Our significant investment, coupled with AI integration and global partnerships, ensures that our students will not only meet the demands of today’s job market but will also be the leaders of tomorrow."

Mohamed Farouk, CEO of Mobica and Chairman of NextEra Education, said: "Our goal is to build an educational ecosystem in Egypt that bridges the gap between traditional methods and modern economic needs."

Ahmed Tarek, a Board Member of NextEra Education, highlighted: "By combining expertise from both business and education sectors, NextEra Education will equip the next generation of Egyptian leaders with the tools they need to compete on a global stage."

These partnerships will enable NextEra Education to offer globally recognised accredited programmes, including bachelor’s degrees in fields; such as cybersecurity, AI, business administration, data science, and analytics.

