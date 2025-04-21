The board of Saudi Chemical Company proposed cash dividends of SAR 42.16 million for 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.05 per share, equivalent to 5% of the share capital, for 843.20 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the payment date will be announced at a later time.

Saudi Chemical’s net profits hiked by 59.21% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 291.20 million in 2024 from SAR 182.90 million.

