iSchool, an online education platform, plans to enter the Saudi Arabian and UAE markets as part of its expansion plans for this year.

Mohamed Gawish, the co-founder of the platform, told Daily News Egypt that the company is looking to enter new markets after completing a $4.5m funding round led by the Canadian Risk Capital Fund. The platform has raised $6m in total since its launch.

He said that the company has a comprehensive expansion plan, which includes Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, besides its existing offices in Egypt, Abu Dhabi, and Dublin.

He added that the company already offers its services in those markets, but wants to have a physical presence there to increase its operations. The platform provides key services such as coding, artificial intelligence, and technology education for children.

The platform, which targets children aged 6 to 18, has seen them write over a million lines of code in five years. The company operates in 20 different markets in Egypt and has graduated about 26,000 students from them.

He explained that the platform offers one session per week for up to two hours with professional programming instructors. The sessions can be individual or group, with 4 to 6 students, and the subscription fees start from EGP 1,500.

The company’s educational programs are divided into four stages, each lasting three months. The students are assessed through their graduation projects and receive a certificate after completing each stage.

In 2021, iSchool secured $1.35m in funding from the Egyptian risk capital fund, ED Ventures.

