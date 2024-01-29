Riyadh – Saudi edtech for teaching the English language iStoria has secured a total of SAR 5 million in funding, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction was led by Nama Ventures, Classera, Flat6Labs, BIM Ventures, and other angel investors.

iStoria will use the new capital to further enhance its English language learning platform, accelerate innovation, and widen its footprint worldwide.

The app has a user base exceeding one million learners on a global level, reaching a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store.

Launched in March 2022 by Abdullah Al Jaberi, iStoria has secured collaborations with partners, including Oxford fostering over a decade of experience.

Al Jabri, the Founder and CEO of iStoria, commented: "Through this funding, we will continue our mission to empower individuals to communicate effectively and boost their confidence in using the English language.”

“Our growth and impact will primarily come from serving organisations and expanding our global presence," Al Jabri continued.

