New space to serve exporters, resellers, and international buyers across key global markets

Milano by Danube has announced the launch of its new B2B showroom in Deira, further strengthening its presence in one of the UAE's most dynamic commercial districts. Marking the brand's fourth showroom in Deira, the expansion reinforces Milano's commitment to serving the region's thriving export, wholesale and retail markets while positioning the company to capitalize on the anticipated recovery in global trade activity.

Recognised as the heart of Dubai's traditional trading ecosystem, Deira has long been a preferred sourcing destination for buyers from across the CIS region, East and West Africa, the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Fiji and several other international markets. As one of the world's leading port and free trade hubs, Dubai continues to attract wholesalers, exporters, traders and project buyers seeking reliable sourcing partners, with Deira remaining at the centre of this activity.

Recent geopolitical developments led to a temporary moderation in trading activity across key hubs such as Deira; however, market indicators now point towards a steady return of demand, renewed buyer movement, and strengthening business confidence. The launch of Milano by Danube’s new B2B showroom comes at this pivotal juncture, reflecting the brand’s confidence in Deira’s resilience and Dubai’s continued position as a global trading gateway.

Milano has consistently adopted a long-term growth approach, continuing to invest even during periods of market uncertainty. The company recently expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its Maleha showroom in Sharjah and has now further strengthened its presence in Deira by securing a prime location that supports its long-term vision for export-led growth. Beyond expanding its own footprint, this launch is expected to boost confidence among traders in the Deira market and encourage more businesses to expand and invest in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, said, “Deira is not just a market for us; it is where my journey began. This is where I learned the fundamentals of trade: trust, relationships, hard work, and speed. In many ways, this journey feels deeply personal. I started Milano from Deira, and coming back to launch yet another showroom here feels truly surreal. I believe the export market is poised for significant growth over the next six months, and this is the right time to strengthen our presence, invest strategically, and prepare for the opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Sahil Sajan, Director at Milano, added, "The new showroom has been designed as a one-stop sourcing destination for wholesalers, exporters and retail customers. Our diverse product portfolio across sanitaryware, hardware, electricals, chandeliers and tiles, allows customers to source multiple categories under one roof. Combined with our strong inventory, competitive pricing and efficient supply chain, we are able to offer greater convenience and flexibility to our customers while strengthening Milano's position as a preferred sourcing partner for businesses across global markets."

Milano's integrated supply chain further differentiates the brand within the market. With warehousing facilities in Jebel Ali, the company maintains substantial inventory while also enabling customers to source mixed product categories.

Mr. Sahil Sajan further added, “Despite geopolitical tensions and rising freight costs, we remained confident that demand would remain resilient and that customers with genuine requirements would absorb the additional cost. Therefore, we continued our shipments without interruption and ensured that none of our containers were sent back to their source. This decision is now contributing to our growth.”

Looking ahead, Milano expects to achieve a further 20% growth over the next six months as export activity gains momentum, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Dubai's position as one of the world's leading global trading gateways.