An Abu Dhabi Judicial Department delegation, led by H.E. Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), visited Kazakhstan to explore smart judicial systems, artificial intelligence applications and rehabilitation initiatives as part of efforts to strengthen international judicial cooperation and exchange expertise.

The delegation reviewed the latest artificial intelligence technologies and innovative digital solutions integrated into Kazakhstan's justice system, including mechanisms used to automate mediation and conciliation processes, accelerate enforcement procedures, and support the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

The visit comes in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote institutional excellence, adopt leading judicial and technological practices, and strengthen international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in support of judicial development and the rule of law.

The official delegation comprised H.E. Counsellor Ali Mohamed Al Blooshi, Abu Dhabi Attorney General, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, Brigadier Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres Sector, and Abdullah Saif Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development, with the participation of H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

During visits to criminal and commercial courts and correctional and rehabilitation centres, the delegation reviewed Kazakhstan's judicial structure, the organisation of its courts and rehabilitation programmes. It also exchanged views on modern litigation procedures and examined best practices for improving the customer journey.

The delegation concluded its visit with a field tour of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Court, where it learned about the centre’s advanced legal framework and technology-driven approach to resolving commercial and investment disputes in line with international standards.