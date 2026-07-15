Dubai, UAE – KnowBe4, a leader in digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans, today announced it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations worldwide adapt to an evolving cybersecurity landscape, while simplifying how they procure, deploy and scale security solutions.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated and AI adoption accelerates, workforces are expanding to include both humans and AI agents. At the same time, security teams are under pressure to improve outcomes and operate more efficiently. By accessing KnowBe4’s industry-leading portfolio in AWS Marketplace, customers can streamline procurement and accelerate deployment at a time when speed is more critical than ever.

"Today's workforce consists of both humans and AI agents working side by side, and securing both is the defining challenge of this moment,” said Marco Muto, SVP of Strategy at KnowBe4. “This agreement reflects a shared commitment from KnowBe4 and AWS to meet that challenge together. We're jointly investing in the go-to-market, our technology, and the broader industry ecosystem to ensure our customers have what they need to stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape. When two industry leaders align around a common mission, customers win.”

KnowBe4 will collaborate with AWS on global go-to-market initiatives, sales enablement and customer adoption programs designed to help organizations proactively manage risk across their evolving workforce while simplifying procurement in AWS Marketplace. It also creates new opportunities for KnowBe4’s global ecosystem of channel partners, helping to align security investments with broader cloud strategies.

KnowBe4 is available globally in AWS Marketplace. For more information, visit Knowbe4.com/partners/aws.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers the modern workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, collaboration security, and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The platform leverages 15 years of behavioral data to combat advanced threats including social engineering, prompt injection, and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defense.

More info at www.knowbe4.com. Follow KnowBe4 on LinkedIn and X.