Dubai, UAE, Leading Middle East real estate advisory and property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell has achieved dual ISO certification across its offices in the UAE and Oman, demonstrating its commitment to protecting client information and operating to internationally recognised standards for information security and privacy.

The company has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001 – Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and ISO/IEC 27701 – Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS) following an independent audit by globally recognised certification body TÜV Rheinland.

The certifications provide clients, financial institutions, investors, government entities and business partners with independent assurance that Cavendish Maxwell has robust systems and governance in place to protect confidential information, manage cyber security risks and handle personal data responsibly. ISO/IEC 27001 is the internationally recognised standard for information security management. It confirms that Cavendish Maxwell has implemented a comprehensive framework to identify, manage and mitigate information security risks, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information across the business.

ISO/IEC 27701 extends ISO/IEC 27001 by providing a recognised framework for privacy information management. It demonstrates that the company manages personally identifiable information responsibly, transparently and in line with international privacy best practice, embedding privacy considerations throughout its operations.

The certifications apply across all of Cavendish Maxwell's offices in the UAE and Oman, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman and Muscat. They reflect a business-wide commitment to information security and privacy, with controls and governance embedded across operations, technology, legal, HR and client-facing functions.

Jessica Taylor, Group Chief Operations Officer, Cavendish Maxwell, said: "Our clients trust us with highly confidential commercial and personal information every day, so protecting that information is fundamental to how we operate. Achieving ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of information security, privacy and governance, while giving clients and business partners confidence that their data is managed securely and responsibly.

“This has been a genuine team effort across our UAE and Oman offices, and I'm incredibly proud of everyone who contributed to achieving these certifications. In particular, I thank our dedicated ISO Champions, whose expertise and commitment were instrumental in developing and embedding the management systems that support our business every day."

Cavendish Maxwell worked closely with Global Success Systems throughout the development, implementation and certification of both management systems, supporting the company in achieving compliance with the internationally recognised standards.

The certifications are subject to regular independent surveillance audits, ensuring Cavendish Maxwell continues to maintain and enhance its information security and privacy management systems in line with internationally recognised best practice.

Follow Cavendish Maxwell on Linkedin and Instagram

For media enquiries, please contact: Rebecca Rees at rebecca@rebecomms.com

About Cavendish Maxwell

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading Middle East real estate advisory group and property consultancy, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), the company provides valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and commercial management, building surveying, and investment agency services across the region. With a multidisciplinary team of experienced professionals and an unwavering commitment to quality, integrity and client service, Cavendish Maxwell is firmly established as a trusted advisor to governments, financial institutions, investors, developers and corporate occupiers throughout the Middle East.