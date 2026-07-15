Key highlights

Exclusive collaboration combines PwC Middle East's tax and industry expertise with Label's FATCA, CRS and CARF technology platform

Joint offering delivers an end-to-end solution spanning advisory, implementation support, reporting enablement and ongoing support

More than €500 billion in assets under management (AUM) have been reported through Label’s compliance platform across multiple jurisdictions

DUBAI – PwC Middle East and Label, the specialist RegTech company behind a leading tax transparency compliance platform, today announced an exclusive strategic collaboration to deliver a comprehensive FATCA, CRS and CARF compliance offering to financial institutions across the Middle East.

As regulatory requirements continue to evolve and tax authorities increase their focus on tax transparency initiatives, financial institutions are focusing on improving reporting accuracy, strengthening governance, and managing increasingly complex compliance obligations. The collaboration brings together PwC Middle East's deep tax, regulatory and industry expertise with Label's automation and AI enabled technology to support organisations to automate and streamline end to end processes from onboarding to reporting with greater confidence and efficiency.

Under the agreement, PwC Middle East will serve as Label’s exclusive partner across the region for on-premise implementations. Together, they will offer an integrated solution that can be implemented on-premises, enabling financial institutions to automate reporting processes, enhance data quality and reduce the operational burden associated with FATCA, CRS and the emerging CARF requirements.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift across the financial services sector, where organizations are transitioning from fragmented and manual tax compliance processes towards technology and AI-enabled operating models. By combining specialist tax and advisory experience with automation, financial institutions can improve reporting outcomes while strengthening transparency, auditability and regulatory readiness.

"As regulatory tax expectations continue to evolve, financial institutions are looking for solutions that combine deep technical expertise with practical innovation," said Bilal Abba, Partner and Middle East Global Information Reporting Leader, PwC Middle East.

"Our collaboration with Label reflects PwC Middle East's commitment to supporting clients navigate an increasingly complex compliance landscape through technology-enabled solutions that deliver greater accuracy, transparency and efficiency. "

The joint offering will support organizations throughout technology implementation, reporting execution and ongoing compliance management.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our growth journey and reflects a shared vision for the future of tax transparency compliance," said Rodrigo Ruiz, CEO & Co-Founder, Label.

"By combining PwC Middle East's trusted tax advisory capabilities with Label's automation platform, we are bringing a truly integrated solution to market—one that helps financial institutions simplify compliance, improve reporting quality and adapt to an increasingly demanding regulatory environment. We are excited to work alongside PwC Middle East across the region as they prepare for the next generation of tax transparency reporting."

As regulatory scrutiny and transparency obligations continue to evolve and new frameworks such as CARF come into effect, financial institutions will increasingly require scalable, technology-driven compliance capabilities to meet reporting demands efficiently and at scale.

ABOUT LABEL

Label is a specialized RegTech company providing FATCA & CRS compliance software for banks, funds and

fund administrators. Pairing in-house regulatory experts with a modern automation platform, Label delivers

FATCA, CRS and CARF reporting, AML & KYC, TIN validation and form validation - as a self-serve SaaS

platform and a fixed-fee Full-Service offering. Learn more at labeltech.io.

ABOUT PwC MIDDLE EAST

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes. Learn more at www.pwc.com/me.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.