Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to supporting Omani youth and contributing to initiatives that strengthen social wellbeing and family stability, Sohar International have launched a new Marriage Loan designed to help eligible Omanis take their first steps toward married life with greater financial confidence. While complementing the Sultanate's broader efforts to support young Omanis, including the Government's Marriage Fund initiative, the bank has introduced the proposition as part of its commitment to easing the financial considerations associated with marriage. The offering provides financing of up to OMR 2,000 at 0% profit/interest, alongside flexible repayment terms of up to 24 months, and is further enhanced by exclusive benefits for the wife through the bank's be Zahiya proposition.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Wealth Management Officer said: “We recognize the important role that financial institutions can play in supporting national priorities and contributing to the wellbeing of the communities they serve. As Oman continues to introduce initiatives that empower youth and strengthen family foundations, we believe the private sector also has a role to play in creating practical solutions that help individuals navigate important life milestones with greater confidence and financial stability.”

Al Sumali added, “The Marriage Loan reflects our commitment to supporting Omani youth as they embark on a new chapter in their lives. In alignment with the Sultanate's broader focus on supporting young Omanis and encouraging family formation, we have introduced this financing solution at 0% interest rate to help ease some of the financial considerations associated with marriage. By combining accessible financing with meaningful value-added benefits, we aim to provide practical support that enables young couples to begin this important journey with greater confidence. This initiative also reflects our broader approach to developing solutions that create long-term value for customers while contributing to the social and economic aspirations of the Sultanate.”

The proposition is further strengthened by a dedicated benefit for the bride. Newly married wives who open a be Zahiya account and deposit their “mahar” amount of OMR 1,000 or more may qualify for a cashback reward of up to 5%, with the value determined in line with the campaign structure. As part of the initiative, the first 100 eligible Marriage Loan applicants will receive OMR 50 cashback, while the next 200 eligible applicants will receive OMR 10 cashback, credited directly to the wife's account or card.

Developed specifically for first marriages, the Marriage Loan is available to eligible Omani male applicants whose spouses are also Omani nationals, subject to the bank's approved criteria and standard credit assessment process. Both new and existing Sohar International customers who meet the eligibility requirements may apply. Applicants must provide official proof of first marriage certified by the Notary Public, meet the minimum salary requirement of OMR 400, transfer their salary to the bank, and be employed by an organization included on the approved employer list.

The launch of the Marriage Loan reflects the continued commitment of Sohar International to delivering customer-centric financial solutions that address evolving needs while supporting national priorities. By aligning its offerings with initiatives that contribute to youth empowerment, family wellbeing, and financial inclusion, the bank continues to create meaningful value for customers and support the Sultanate's long-term development goals in line with Oman Vision 2040.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om